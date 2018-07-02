BUYBUST: Erik Matti And Anne Curtis Give us All Out Action in New Teaser Trailer

Eric Matti made waves on the international scene with his crime thriller On The Job in 2013. Having added a couple more crime thrillers and some horror related content to his docket since then it looks like Matti is ready to just let it all out and go full action in his latest, BuyBust.

Screen Anarchy is pleased to present to you the new teaser trailer for BuyBust and it looks like Matti and the Phillipines have come to make a solid claim to the South Asian action crown. Soaked to the bones but also drenched in color and blood it appears that festival audiences are in for a violent and action packed affair.

After surviving the slaughter of her entire squad in a drug raid compromised by dirty cops, anti-narcotics special operative Nina Manigan (Anne Curtis), is eager to go head-to-head with the drug cartels that hold a bloody grip on Manila. But when her new mission in the city’s most dangerous slum goes south, the angry civilians turn on her squad. Trapped between a brutal drug gang and hordes of bloodthirsty citizens, their only option is to fight their way out, turning one claustrophobic street at a time into a symphony of apocalyptic violence.

BuyBust will be at the New York Asian Film Festival on July 15th, have its Canadian Premiere in Montreal at Fantasia on July 18th then will be in Comicon as part of the 21st Annuel Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza panel on Thursday, July 19th.

WellGOUsa presents Erik Matti's BuyBust, in cinemas on August 10th.