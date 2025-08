Fantasia 2025 Review: THE SCHOOL DUEL, When Dystopia Doesn't Feel So Distant

We are thrown into a twisted, ultra-patriotic Florida where guns, God, and old-school values rule. 13-year-old Sam, a bullied kid who just wants to feel seen, instead he lashes out at his tormentors, even his mom. Sam’s actions catch the attention of Captain Stegmann, a vet and intense handler for “School Duel” — a brutal, state-run competition created to stop school shootings by turning kids into warriors. Sam agrees to join the competition, without his mom knowing, and fights his way through a warzone of Martyrs and Kings. Through each level he’s forced to question everything — his country, his enemies, and what it really means to grow up.

About a year ago, I heard about The School Duel from one of its producers. It was gearing up for its world premiere, and back then, it felt like a cool, dark piece of speculative fiction — sharp, timely, but definitely fictional. Nobody really thought the world it imagined could actually happen.

Things change fast.

In just a year, what once felt like a "what-if" scenario now hits way too close to home. The political landscape — especially in the U.S. — has shifted dramatically. Ideologies that used to feel fringe or extreme are suddenly front and center. Watching The School Duel now feels a lot less like sci-fi and a lot more like a mirror.

The film takes place in a version of America where Christian nationalism, toxic masculinity, and the blurring of church and state aren’t just lingering in the background — they’ve become the system. Boys are chosen to fight to the death in a nationally broadcast duel. Sam was chosen not because they’re the strongest or the best fighter, but because he makes good TV. Compared to the other boys he is smaller, less prepared, wearing his dad's old military boots that don't quite fit right. But he’s got the right look — and that’s all that matters.

The School Duel was shot almost entirely in black and white, which gives it this stark, cold, almost documentary feel. There’s no warmth, no distraction from color. It’s stripped-down and raw, like you’re watching something that actually happened — or could happen — rather than a piece of fiction. It looks like history caught on film, even though it’s supposedly the future.

What makes the film so powerful is how real it all feels. There’s very little futuristic tech or out-there sci-fi stuff. The world looks like ours. The people talk like us. The shift into something darker comes from people, systems, and ideologies that already exist. They've just been waiting for the right moment to come out into the open, like the pistols on everyone's belts or the assault rifles hanging from slings across their chests. All they needed was permission to raise their voices and dominate the social narrative.

Since the current regime took office, we’ve seen some of the themes in the movie start to creep into real life — ideologies gaining ground, violence becoming more normalized, and the rise of performative patriotism. What once felt like wild speculation now feels like a warning. A very timely one.

Last year, The School Duel felt like fiction. Today, it feels like a glimpse of where anyone could be headed if we’re not careful.