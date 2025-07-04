FOREIGNER: Raven Banner Acquires Worldwide Rights Ahead of World Premiere at Fantasia

Our friends at Raven Banner have acquired the worldwide sales and distribution rights for Ava Maria Safai's upcoming horror flick, Foreigner. The Canadian horror flick will have its World Premiere at Fantasia on July 31st with a follow-up screening on August 2nd.

The official announcement follows, with the trailer below that. A link to the festival page is further down as well.

Ahead of its World Premiere at the 2025 Fantasia International Festival Film Festival, the genre bending horror, Foreigner written, edited, and directed by Ava Maria Safai, has been picked up for worldwide sales and distribution by Raven Banner. The genre specialist will be introducing the director’s feature debut to distributors during the festival.

Foreigner is set in the age of low-rise jeans and flip phones, where a Persian teen, Yasamin, (Rose Dehgan) immigrates to a new country with her family. Trying desperately to fit in with her new clique, she dyes her hair blonde -- and invites a sinister force into her life.

“Ava Maria Safai is a bold new voice in horror, who brings a fearless new perspective to the screen,” says Raven Banner’s Managing Partner, Michael Paszt. "Not only has she announced herself as a talent to watch in Canada but internationally as well. We’re proud to be working with Ava and her team.”

Ava Maria Safai is a Canadian-Iranian multidisciplinary artist based in Vancouver. She is an accomplished actor, musician, and songwriter with more than 40 original songs and a full-length musical under her belt.

“Media shapes how we see ourselves and when you grow up never seeing anyone like you on screen, you start to shrink to fit the frame,” says Safai. “I made Foreigner to help break that cycle and create space for people who’ve been erased, so they can finally see themselves at the center.”

Foreigner stars Rose Dehgan and Chloë MacLeod and features Maryam Sadeghi, Ashkan Nejati, Talisa Mae Stewart and Victoria Wardell. The film is produced by The Harlequin Theatre Society, Saffron Blonde Productions Ltd. and Naltobel Productions, with executive producer Nic Altobelli, producers Safai and Nicco Graham, and co-producer Lesha Jay Vescio.

The deal for Foreigner was negotiated between the film’s executive producers, Nic Altobelli and Ava Maria Safai, and Raven Banner's General Manager, Michael Da Silva, and Managing Partner, Michael Paszt.

Foreigner was shot in Vancouver, BC and features dialogue in both English and Farsi. The film was made possible with the support of Telefilm Talent to Watch, Canada Council for the Arts, Creative BC, BC Arts Council and Vancouver Foundation / Level BIPOC.