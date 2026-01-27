SIX STARS: Watch This GTA Inspired Short Film From THE SCHOOL DUEL's Todd Wiseman Jr.

After blowing our socks off with their dystopian thriller, The School Duel, Florida-based filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. is back with a new short, Six Stars. And like their feature film, the filmmaker is still expressing concern about the state of things in the "United States" of America and its youth, especially the males.

Of the many properties in popular media that have been at the center of controversy and concerns of parents and media advocates, the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise rises to the top of their lists with each new release. For nearly three decades (THREE!!!), fears have been ongoing about the game's excessive violence and criminality, the portrayal of women, racial stereotyping, and minority targeting. The 'Hot Coffee' scandal didn't help things either.

These have always been the vexations with GTA, so that made it a prime property and a backdrop for Wiseman Jr. to use to share his own worries about masculinity and a facet of U.S. culture that is sold and bought around the World. Entertaining and perturbing, it's a must-watch. Check it out, below.