DEATHSTALKER: Pre-Sales For Special Edition Blu-ray And Soundtracks Start Now!

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The fine folks at Raven Banner Releasing have announced that pre-sales for the physical release of Deathstalker are underway.
 
The big one, of course, will be the Limited Edition Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD combo, but music fans, specifically G&R fans, do not want to miss out on the autographed vinyl. 
 
Also, a last-minute announcement was made this morning: "... our good friends at Creep-O-Rama have just released a Kick-Ass line of Deathstalker t-shirts that are also now available for pre-order.
 
Canadian genre distributor Raven Banner Releasing and Bit Bot Canada announce that Deathstalker, the savage fantasy revival from writer-director Steven Kostanski, will be released on February 17, with all physical editions and merchandise now available for pre-sale exclusively at www.ravenbanner.store.
 
Designed for collectors and genre fans, the Deathstalker merch line spans premium physical media, vinyl, posters, pins, stickers, and ultra-limited signed editions - anchored by an expansive Blu-Ray loaded with exclusive bonus content and the full original soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin on CD.
 
AVAILABLE NOW FOR PRE-SALE:
 
Deathstalker - Limited Edition Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD - Retail: $44.99 CDN
 
Includes:
 
• O-Card with art by Preston Asevedo
• Blu-ray + CD Combo Pack
• 20-page behind-the-scenes photo booklet
• Audio Commentaries and Interviews
• Behind-the-scenes features
• Full Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin on CD
 
Deathstalker (Theme Song) – Limited Edition 12” Vinyl - Retail: $33.99 CDN
 
• Translucent blood-red vinyl
• 3 song release featuring 2 versions of the theme song by Brendan McCreary. Chuck Cirino, Slash, and Bear McCreary, plus "Walking Alone" by Nina Bergman and Jonah Nimoy
 
Deathstalker - 11x17 Poster - Retail: $27.99 CDN
 
Art by Preston Asevedo
 
 
Deathstalker Enamel Pins - Retail: $20.00 CDN each | Bundle Available
 
• 1.25" enamel pins
• Six different designs
 
Deathstalker Sticker Pack - Retail: $27.99 CDN
 
21 stickers total
 
 
ULTRA-LIMITED SIGNED EDITIONS
 
Signed Limited Edition 12” Vinyl - Slash Edition
Retail: $135.99 CDN (50 copies)
 
Signed Limited Edition 12” Vinyl - Bear & Brendan McCreary Edition
Retail: $135.99 CDN (50 copies)
 
Steven KostanskiDaniel BernhardtChristina OrjaloPaul LazenbyActionAdventureFantasy

More about Deathstalker (2024)

