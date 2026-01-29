DEATHSTALKER: Pre-Sales For Special Edition Blu-ray And Soundtracks Start Now!
The fine folks at Raven Banner Releasing have announced that pre-sales for the physical release of Deathstalker are underway.
The big one, of course, will be the Limited Edition Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD combo, but music fans, specifically G&R fans, do not want to miss out on the autographed vinyl.
Also, a last-minute announcement was made this morning: "... our good friends at Creep-O-Rama have just released a Kick-Ass line of Deathstalker t-shirts that are also now available for pre-order.
Canadian genre distributor Raven Banner Releasing and Bit Bot Canada announce that Deathstalker, the savage fantasy revival from writer-director Steven Kostanski, will be released on February 17, with all physical editions and merchandise now available for pre-sale exclusively at www.ravenbanner.store.Designed for collectors and genre fans, the Deathstalker merch line spans premium physical media, vinyl, posters, pins, stickers, and ultra-limited signed editions - anchored by an expansive Blu-Ray loaded with exclusive bonus content and the full original soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin on CD.AVAILABLE NOW FOR PRE-SALE:Deathstalker - Limited Edition Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD - Retail: $44.99 CDNIncludes:• O-Card with art by Preston Asevedo• Blu-ray + CD Combo Pack• 20-page behind-the-scenes photo booklet• Audio Commentaries and Interviews• Behind-the-scenes features• Full Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin on CDDeathstalker (Theme Song) – Limited Edition 12” Vinyl - Retail: $33.99 CDN• Translucent blood-red vinyl• 3 song release featuring 2 versions of the theme song by Brendan McCreary. Chuck Cirino, Slash, and Bear McCreary, plus "Walking Alone" by Nina Bergman and Jonah NimoyDeathstalker - 11x17 Poster - Retail: $27.99 CDNArt by Preston AsevedoDeathstalker Enamel Pins - Retail: $20.00 CDN each | Bundle Available• 1.25" enamel pins• Six different designsDeathstalker Sticker Pack - Retail: $27.99 CDN21 stickers totalULTRA-LIMITED SIGNED EDITIONSSigned Limited Edition 12” Vinyl - Slash EditionRetail: $135.99 CDN (50 copies)Signed Limited Edition 12” Vinyl - Bear & Brendan McCreary EditionRetail: $135.99 CDN (50 copies)
