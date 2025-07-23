THE FORBIDDEN CITY: Well GO USA Acquires Italian Kung-fu Movie
Variety has reported that the fine folks at Well Go USA have acquired the North American rights for Gabriele Mainetti’s martial arts movie The Forbidden City.
Set in the cosmopolitan melting pot of Rome’s Piazza Vittorio neighborhood, “The Forbidden City” sees two very different souls intersect. One is a mysterious young woman with some mean kung fu skills who has just arrived from China in the Italian capital in search of her missing sister; the other is the son of an indebted local restaurant owner who has disappeared with his lover. These two lost souls are catapulted into an action-packed descent into the criminal underworld of the Italian capital dominated by the Chinese mafia.
The new film from the director of They Call Me Jeeg and Freaks vs. the Reich was included as one of our most anticipated films playing at this year's Fantasia Int'l Film Festival.
The Forbidden City had its international premiere at Karlovy Vary Film Festival earlier this month. The North American premiere is at Fantasia this Friday. There is no mention of a North American release date by Well Go in the article.
