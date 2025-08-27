DEATHSTALKER Official Trailer: Steven Kostanski Blends Classic Sword & Sorcery With Patent Gore & Humor

Steven Kostanski's Deathstalker has premiered at Locarno, and will make a couple more stops on the festival circuit before invading cinemas on October 10th. The official trailer has arrived and it is everything that we could ever hope for.

In Deathstalker, the Kingdom of Abraxeon is under siege by the Dreadites, heralds of the long-dead sorcerer Nekromemnon. When Deathstalker recovers a cursed amulet from a corpse-strewn battlefield, he's marked by dark magick and hunted by monstrous assassins. To survive, he must break the curse and face the rising evil. Death is just the beginning… of great adventure!

The trailer is equal parts old fashioned sword & sorcery epic, note the mid-trailer montage of epic poses and shots, and the practical gore, action and humor that we have come to know from Kostanski. Crowd pleaser gets thrown around a lot but we think Deathstalker might just be one of the truer examples. Can't wait.