THE FORBIDDEN CITY Trailer: Gabriele Mainetti's Martial Arts Epic Coming to Digital This March

Gabriele Mainetti's standout martial arts action epic, The Forbidden City, is coming to digital on March 17th. The release comes from the good folks at Well Go USA, and they put out the trailer today. You definitely want to check it out, down below.

From Gabriele Mainetti, director of They Call Me Jeeg Robot and Freaks Out, comes the action-packed tale of two strangers seeking the truth and vengeance. Mei arrives in Rome looking for her missing sister and, along the way, meets Marcello, who is desperate to find his father. Together, they will fight their way through the Roman underworld. Filled with lightning-paced martial arts, The Forbidden City is an action epic not to be missed.

The film was an official selection of the 2025 Fantasia International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. Our own Kurt was the lucky duck who caught the flick at Fantasia. They did not waste any time getting their point across in their review

This glossy Martial Arts extravaganza from Gabriele Mainetti is the real deal, and the leading contender for action picture of the year. From its superb opening ‘bait and switch’ involving China’s One-Child policy, to its operatic show-down climax, Forbidden City (La Città Proibita) delivers full package entertainment.

The Forbidden City stars Yaxi Liu (Disney’s Mulan), Enrico Borello (Familia), Sabrina Ferilli (The Great Beauty), Marco Giallini (Perfect Strangers), Shanshan Chunyu (Kung Fu Vampire), and Luca Zingaretti (Come Into The Light).