Blood in the Snow 2025: Canadian Genre Fest Announces Line-up

Terror Returns to Toronto: Blood in the Snow Marks 14 Years of Canadian Horror Mayhem Celebrating the best in Canadian horror, sci-fi, and genre cinema – November 17–22, 2025 at Toronto’s Isabel Bader Theatre The Blood in the Snow Film Festival (BITS), Canada’s premier showcase of homegrown genre cinema, returns for its 14th thrilling edition this fall — running November 17 to 22, 2025, fully in-person at the Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto. This year’s festival dives deep into the many faces of horror — from dark psychological thrillers and sci-fi nightmares to bloody action, eerie mysteries, and twisted comedy. The 2025 lineup opens with the World Premiere of Director Houston Bone’s Son of Sara, setting the tone for a week of bold and unforgettable Canadian storytelling. Among this year’s most anticipated titles is Foreigner by Ava Maria Safai, a mysterious and haunting feature that was first pitched at the 2023 BITS Horror Development Lab — marking the first completed feature to emerge from the festival’s own development incubator. Documentaries take center stage as well, with the Toronto Premieres of Nash the Slash Rises Again! and Behind the Castle Doors: The Origin of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, both paying tribute to iconic figures who shaped Canada’s pop and genre legacy. The festival closes on a high-energy note with the Toronto Premiere of Influencers — Kurtis David Harder’s standalone sequel to the critically acclaimed Influencer, which first screened at BITS in 2022 once again starring the acclaimed Cassandra Naud. Other major highlights include the Toronto Premieres of Buffet Infinity and the blood-soaked mayhem of Fresh Meat and Violence, ensuring a lineup that’s as eclectic as it is intense. BITS 2025 also features five curated short film programs, spotlighting Canada’s most innovative emerging voices. This year introduces a brand-new sci-fi showcase, Monsters and Martians, alongside returning audience favourites like Funny Frights and Unusual Sights and Dark Visions, which will help kick off opening night festivities. “This is easily our most wide-ranging program yet,” said Kelly Michael Stewart, Festival Director and Founder of Blood in the Snow. “Fresh Meat is by far the most violent film we’ve ever played, but we’re also celebrating children’s programming with Behind the Castle Doors — proving there’s something for everyone this year.” Each feature will be preceded by a short film and followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers, giving audiences a rare opportunity to engage directly with the creative voices behind the work. Tickets for the Isabel Bader Theatre lineup are on sale now – https://bloodinthesnow.ca/ Below is the complete 2025 Blood in the Snow Film Festival lineup, featuring all feature and short film programs screening in-person at the Isabel Bader Theatre. About Blood in the Snow Film Festival (BITS) Now in its 14th year, the Blood in the Snow Film Festival (BITS) is Canada’s leading platform dedicated to celebrating and championing contemporary Canadian genre cinema — including horror, sci-fi, thriller, action, and dark comedy. Founded in Toronto by Kelly Michael Stewart, BITS has grown from a grassroots showcase into a nationally recognized festival spotlighting emerging and established voices in independent filmmaking. Through its annual screenings, the BITS Horror Development Lab, and its Deadly Exposure industry conference, the festival continues to support and strengthen Canada’s genre film community. Blood in the Snow remains a vital launchpad for new talent and bold storytelling, bringing fans and filmmakers together in celebration of the strange, the dark, and the unforgettable.