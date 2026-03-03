LEVITICUS: Neon Announces Theatrical Date for Aussie Queer Horror

Here is NEON doing what NEON does best, as little as possible. It is only a theatrical date announcement for the Australian queer horror flick, Leviticus, and a teaser poster with just a lighter and the release date stamped into it, but it is a start to build up anticipation for the Sundance hit.

TWO TEENAGE BOYS MUST ESCAPE A VIOLENT ENTITY THAT TAKES THE FORM OF THE PERSON THEY DESIRE MOST — EACH OTHER

Leviticus to hit cinemas on June 19th. It is also a good time to remind you that our Mel caught the flick during Sundance and sung its praises afterwards.