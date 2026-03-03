LEVITICUS: Neon Announces Theatrical Date for Aussie Queer Horror
Here is NEON doing what NEON does best, as little as possible. It is only a theatrical date announcement for the Australian queer horror flick, Leviticus, and a teaser poster with just a lighter and the release date stamped into it, but it is a start to build up anticipation for the Sundance hit.
TWO TEENAGE BOYS MUST ESCAPE A VIOLENT ENTITY THAT TAKES THE FORM OF THE PERSON THEY DESIRE MOST — EACH OTHER
So, expect Leviticus to hit cinemas on June 19th. It is also a good time to remind you that our Mel caught the flick during Sundance and sung its praises afterwards.
Directed with commendable straightforwardness and simplicity by Adrian Chiarella, Leviticus initially unfolds with an emphasis on Naim and Ryan’s everyday lives (school, home, church) before introducing the supernatural curse and following its increasingly violent and gory attacks. Expertly ratcheting up the tension from the first ambiguous scene set inside a poolside through the supernatural ritual//conversion therapy (and beyond), Leviticus turns homophobia, bigotry, and hatred into something frighteningly literal.As metaphor, Leviticus takes It Follows’ subtext (sexually transmitted disease, among others) and replaces it with queer desire, reactionary social/political elements, and AIDS/HIV (an actual death sentence for far too many). Brilliant in its conception and even more brilliant in its execution, Leviticus belongs high on a list of queer horror and its discontents.
