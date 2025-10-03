DEATHSTALKER Giveaway: Win a Double Pass to The Cast & Crew Screening in Toronto
Join us for a hometown screening of Steven Kostanski's, Deathstalker, a fresh take on the Roger Corman's cult classic.
The Kingdom of Abraxeon is under siege by the Dreadites, heralds of the long-dead sorcerer Nekromemnon. When Deathstalker recovers a cursed amulet from a corpse-strewn battlefield, he's marked by dark magick and hunted by monstrous assassins. To survive, he must break the curse and face the rising evil. Death is just the beginning… of great adventure!
ScreenAnarchy is giving YOU the chance to win a double pass to the special cast & crew screening of Steven Kostanski's DEATHSTALKER, courtesy of Raven Banner, at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto on October 9th at 7pm.
We have ten double passes to give away to the screening. We will give them away on a first come, first serve, basis. Email me here and we will confirm your reservation for next Thursday night.
