TONY ODYSSEY Teaser Exclusive: Surreal Brazilian Trip to Premiere at Slamdance

Tony Odyssey, the feature film debut from writer/director Thales Banzai, will have its world premiere at Slamdance later this month. We have the privilege to share with you the first look at the film's teaser. One minute long, it gives only a taste of what Banzai and their team have in store for the audience at Slamdance.

After robbing the bar where he works, Tony and his best friend Ivy steal a hallucinogenic drug that sends them on a surreal Brazilian odyssey—where crime, faith, and illusion collide in a search for God.

Tony Odyssey stars Kelson Succi (credited as the screenwriter on the stars Kelson Succi (credited as the screenwriter on the Slamdance page ), Iraci Estrela, Sandro Guerra, Antônio Pitanga, Leci Brandão, Teuda Bara, Luiz Bertazzo, and Chico César.

A small gallery of stills is also below.

Slamdance Film Festival Premiere Date: Mon, Feb 23rd, 8:00 PM @ Summer Chastant and David Pierce Theater - DGA Theater 2