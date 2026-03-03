Rendez-Vous with French Cinema 2026: Preview
Mark your calendars! From March 5-15, at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, co-presented with Unifrance, the 31st edition of Rendez-Vous with French Cinema demonstrates that the landscape of French cinema is as fertile, inspiring, and distinct as ever.
The 22-film program showcases the dynamism and range of cotemporary French cinema, featuring works by emergine filmmakers and acclaimed auteurs. Spanning a wide variety of genres -- including coming -of-age stories, historical dramas, procedurals and contemporary social portraits -- the selection highlights official entries from Cannes, Venice and Locardo, and includes numerous North American, U.S., and New York Premieres. More than 20 directors and film talent are scheduled to attend select screenings for post-screening Q&As.
Opening Night film is François Ozon's new film, a striking adaptation of Albert Camus' The Stranger, starring Benjamin Voisin (Summer of 85') as the titular, posterboy for existentialism, set in French colonial Algeria. This year's lineup includes Olivier Assayas' The Wizard of Kremlin, starring Jude Law as Putin; Julia Ducournau's Alpha; Dominik Moll's Yellow Vest protest inspired policier, Case 137; two films by legendary screenwriter/director/Cahier du Cinema critic Pascal Bonitzer; and many others.
This year's Rendez-vous with French Cinema runs March 5-15, 2026. Visit the official site for more information.
Below are four outstanding films I was able to sample:
The Stranger - d. François Ozon
François Ozon adapts Albert Camus' perennial work of the same name, set in French colonial Algeria in the 1940s. It concerns a senseless murder of a young Arab man by an emotionally stunted French national, and the subsequent murder trial and conviction.
Ozon prefaces the film with the newsreel footage of Algeria under French colonialism, and how the Algerians are treated like second class citizens in their own country: excluded from restaurants, movie theaters, shops and public transports. Not in so many words, Ozon is suggesting that Meursault's ennui and senseless actions are deeply rooted in colonialism and injustices that were out in the open for everyone to see.
The images by Manuel Dacosse (Evolution, The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears) are striking and memorable in their high contrast monochrome. The scene of a guillotine on the top of the hill has a feel of surrealist master Luís Buñuel's work and the sun-kissed, enigmatic images of Algiers resemble the works of Alain Robbe-Grillet.
Benjamin Voisin (from Ozon's Summer of 85) does a terrific job embodying an empty man who swears off the existence of god and embraces life's meaninglessness. A great supporting cast includes Denis Lavant, Rebecca Marder and Swann Arlaud (hot lawyer from Anatomy of a Fall, plays a hot priest here).
The subtext to Ozon's very closely adapted The Stranger, based on the existentialist, absurdist classic, is that Meursault's self-imposed isolation and his atheistic world view are the symptoms of witnessing decades of inhumane colonialism and experiencing rootlessness, not as much by the German invasion of the greater Europe and WWII. His rootlessness is mentioned twice in the film - when Marie suggests that after they get married, they go back to France, he responds, 'but this is my home,' and when his boss at the firm gives him an opportunity to station him in their Paris office, he declines.
The Stranger subtly shows the entitlement of the occupiers living in a foreign land as if they are living in Paris and considering it as their home without a second thought. Some twenty years later, after The Stranger was written, with armed struggle against the French, Algeria finally earned their independence in 1962, ending more than a century of French Colonial rule. The film gives a deeper context of understanding Meursault's actions, based on France's racist colonial history.