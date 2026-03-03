Rendez-Vous with French Cinema 2026: Preview

Mark your calendars! From March 5-15, at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, co-presented with Unifrance, the 31st edition of Rendez-Vous with French Cinema demonstrates that the landscape of French cinema is as fertile, inspiring, and distinct as ever.

The 22-film program showcases the dynamism and range of cotemporary French cinema, featuring works by emergine filmmakers and acclaimed auteurs. Spanning a wide variety of genres -- including coming -of-age stories, historical dramas, procedurals and contemporary social portraits -- the selection highlights official entries from Cannes, Venice and Locardo, and includes numerous North American, U.S., and New York Premieres. More than 20 directors and film talent are scheduled to attend select screenings for post-screening Q&As.

Opening Night film is François Ozon's new film, a striking adaptation of Albert Camus' The Stranger, starring Benjamin Voisin (Summer of 85') as the titular, posterboy for existentialism, set in French colonial Algeria. This year's lineup includes Olivier Assayas' The Wizard of Kremlin, starring Jude Law as Putin; Julia Ducournau's Alpha; Dominik Moll's Yellow Vest protest inspired policier, Case 137; two films by legendary screenwriter/director/Cahier du Cinema critic Pascal Bonitzer; and many others.

This year's Rendez-vous with French Cinema runs March 5-15, 2026. Visit the official site for more information.

Below are four outstanding films I was able to sample: