THE SERPENT'S SKIN: New Theatrical Trailer & Poster Released For Queer Horror Romance

Twentysomething Anna (Alexandra McVicker) leaves her small, transphobic hometown to start a new life in the city with her sister when she quickly finds herself face-to-face with Gen (Avalon Fast), a confident young woman she’d first seen in visions. Gen, Anna learns, has supernatural powers—powers that the two of them share. Their bond of magic and romance is threatened when Gen inadvertently unleashes a demon in Danny (Jordan Dulieu), Anna’s one-time fling and neighbor, and the mysterious evil begins targeting—and feeding on—everyone close to them.

It has taken no time at all for Alice Maio Mackay to climb to the top of the list of queer horror and genre filmmakers, fiercely churning out indie cinema at a furious pace. Their new film, The Serpent's Skin, will start its theatrical run in New York on March 27th, followed by Los Angeles on April 3rd.

The new film appears to build on a premise first set forth in their short film from 2021, The Serpent's Nest. The theatrical trailer can be found below the official announcement from distributor, Dark Star Pictures.