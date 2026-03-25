Canadian Screen Awards 2026: 40 ACRES, HONEY BUNCH, MILE END KICKS And NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE Lead Nominees
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) has announced the nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards. Once again we are thrilled to see Canadian genre cinema represented in this year's nominess, and doing so well at that.
Dystopian horror flick 40 Acres leads all film nominees with ten, neo-gothic thriller Honey Bunch, and comedy sci-fi Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie both had eight, while comedy drama Mile End Kicks received seven.
Other genre pics nominated this year include Deathstalker with six, The Things You Kill with three, Whistle was filmed over in Hamilton, Ontario, so that counts for four nominations as well.
Boy, we cannot wait for the presenters to have to say during the broadcast that sanitation horror Scared Shitless was nominated twice, and local composser Steph Copeland was nominated for their original score for Chad Archibald's It Feeds.
And for those of you keeping score at home, Canadian sensation Heated Rivalry earned the second highest number of nominations in the television category with eighteen. Not genre per se, but it made massive waves internationally and was part of pop culture zeitgeist during its broadcast run.
All the nominees may be found here. Links to our coverage of most of these nominess can be found below the article.
Nominations Announced for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards40 Acres tops film nominations with 10; North of North leads television with 20The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced today the nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, recognizing excellence across 146 categories in film, television, and digital media. The 14th annual awards will be presented over four days in Toronto during Canadian Screen Week 2026. The celebrations will culminate in The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Andrew Phung, broadcasting and streaming on Sunday, May 31 at 8:00 PM (9:00 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global, and STACKTV.Television series North of North tops both television and overall nominations with 20, including Best Comedy Series, presented by Lionsgate Canada; Best Ensemble Performance, Comedy; and Anna Lambe for Best Lead Performer, Comedy. Heated Rivalry scores 18 nominations, including Best Drama Series, presented by Blink49 Studios, followed by Small Achievable Goals with 12.In film, 40 Acres leads nominations with 10, including Best Motion Picture; and nods for R.T. Thorne for both Achievement in Direction and the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award. Following with eight nominations are Follies | Folichonneries, Honey Bunch, and Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, while Blue Heron and Mile End Kicks both receive seven.Settle Down earns the most digital media nominations with nine, including Alexander Nunez for Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series; followed by 18 to 35 with five; and Coming Home, Cows Come Home, and Dying Seconds with four each.“Canada’s creative community has experienced an extraordinary year, with bold storytelling and world-class talent capturing attention at home and around the globe,” said Tammy Frick, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “The momentum we’re seeing across film, television, and digital media speaks to the power of our industry, and we’re proud to celebrate the innovation and diverse voices that carry Canada’s screen sector to new heights.”The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards also features the debut of the Spotlight Award categories, which are presented to eligible Canadians working on non-Canadian certified television series. Wayward leads the inaugural Spotlight Award nominations with seven, including the Spotlight Award for Best Series. The Way Home received four nominations, followed by Jane with three.For a complete list of 2026 Canadian Screen Award nominees, please visit academy.ca/nominees.Winners will be unveiled during Canadian Screen Week 2026, taking place from Wednesday, May 27 to Sunday, May 31 at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto. Over the course of six award presentations, nominees and winners will be recognized alongside this year’s Special Award recipients, leading up to the finale: The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards. Hosted by Andrew Phung, the ceremony will be broadcast and streamed on Sunday, May 31 at 8:00 PM ET on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global, and STACKTV. For a full listing of 2026 Canadian Screen Awards and programming, visit CanadianScreenWeek.ca.Nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards are chosen by voting members of the Canadian Academy and by nominating juries, conducted virtually with representatives from the film, television, and digital media industries. The membership will now cast their votes between Thursday, March 26, 2026 and Monday, April 13, 2026 to determine the winners.Feature Films with the highest number of nominations:40 Acres (10 nominations)Follies | Folichonneries (8 nominations)Honey Bunch (8 nominations)Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (8 nominations)Blue Heron (7 nominations)Mile End Kicks (7 nominations)Television series with the highest number of nominations:North of North (20 nominations)Heated Rivalry (18 nominations)Small Achievable Goals (12 nominations)Digital Media series with the highest number of nominations:Settle Down (9 nominations)18 to 35 (5 nominations)Coming Home (4 nominations)Cows Come Home (4 nominations)Dying Seconds (4 nominations)Total number of films entered for nomination consideration:213 (75 feature film, 52 feature documentary, 86 short film)Total number of television and digital media titles entered for nomination consideration:482 (392 television titles, 88 digital media titles)Total number of 2026 Canadian Screen Awards presented:153 (including Special Awards and Fan Choice)146 (not including Special Awards or Fan Choice)Number of 2026 Canadian Screen Award categories:Film categories: 31TV categories: 106Digital media categories: 9Canadian province generating the most nominated television & digital media titles: Ontario (147 television, 18 digital media)Canadian province generating the most nominated film titles:Ontario (37)Number of days members have to vote for 2026 Canadian Screen Awards winners:19 days (March 26 to April 13, 2026)Number of Academy members who vote for the Canadian Screen Awards:Approx. 3,000Total number of individual nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards:1,327 nominated individuals across 146 categoriesBits & Bites:• This is the 14th anniversary of the Canadian Screen Awards, which were introduced in 2012.• North of North’s 20 nominations matches last year’s Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent count, tying for third in most Canadian Screen Award television nominations. Schitt’s Creek received 26 in 2020, and 21 in the following year.• Digital creators are being honoured this year in the new category:◦ Creator of the Year• 2026 sees the introduction of the following Spotlight Awards, recognizing Canadians working on non-Canadian certified television series that were made and broadcasted in Canada:◦ Spotlight Award for Best Series◦ Spotlight Award for Best Direction◦ Spotlight Award for Best Writing◦ Spotlight Award for Best Performance• Most nominated TV Movie:◦ Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life (4 nominations)• Most nominated reality/competition program or series:◦ Canada’s Drag Race (11 nominations)• Most nominated lifestyle program/series:◦ Drag Brunch Saved My Life (3 nominations)• Most nominated animated series:◦ Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (5 nominations)• Most nominated news or information program:◦ APTN Investigates (5 nominations) - news/information◦ 4 Nations Face-off Championship: Canada vs USA (3 nominations) - sports• Most nominated documentary program:◦ Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story (8 nominations)• Most nominated documentary series:◦ Mafia: Most Wanted (4 nominations)Top Nominated Titles - Category BreakdownFeature Films with the highest number of nominations:40 Acres (10 nominations)• Best Motion Picture | Meilleur ﬁlm: Jennifer Holness• Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction artistique / conception des décors: Peter Cosco• Achievement in Casting | Meilleure distribution des rôles: Stephanie Gorin• Achievement in Cinematography Presented by the Paul Bronfman Foundation | Meilleure direction photographique présentée par la Fondation Paul Bronfman: Jeremy Benning• Achievement in Direction | Meilleure réalisation: R.T. Thorne• Achievement in Music – Original Score | Meilleure musique originale: Todor Kobakov• Achievement in Sound Editing | Meilleur montage sonore: Ed Douglas, Dermain Finlayson• Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario original: R.T. Thorne, Glenn Taylor• Best Stunt Coordination | Meilleure coordination des cascades: Angelica Lisk-Hann• John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award | Prix John Dunning pour le meilleur premier long métrage: R.T. ThorneFollies | Folichonneries (8 nominations)• Best Motion Picture | Meilleur ﬁlm: Laurie Pominville, Hany Ouichou, Eric K. Boulianne• Achievement in Direction | Meilleure réalisation: Eric K. Boulianne• Achievement in Editing | Meilleur montage: Myriam Magassouba• Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario original: Alexandre Auger, Eric K. Boulianne• Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy | Meilleure interprétation dans un premier rôle, comédie: Eric K. Boulianne• Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy | Meilleure interprétation dans un premier rôle, comédie: Catherine Chabot• Performance in a Supporting Role, Comedy | Meilleure interprétation dans un rôle de soutien, comédie: Agathe Ledoux• John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award | Prix John Dunning pour le meilleur premier long métrage: Eric K. BoulianneHoney Bunch (8 nominations)• Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction artistique / conception des décors: Joshua Turpin• Achievement in Costume Design | Meilleurs costumes: Melinda Dempster, Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Heather Hedley• Achievement in Hair | Meilleures coiffures: Sava Zeranska• Achievement in Make-Up | Meilleurs maquillages: Niamh Mc Cann, Tenille Shockey, François Dagenais• Achievement in Sound Editing | Meilleur montage sonore: Matthew Chan, Bret Killoran, Gabriella Wallace• Achievement in Sound Mixing | Meilleur mixage sonore: Matthew Chan• Performance in a Leading Role, Drama | Meilleure interprétation dans un premier rôle, drame: Grace Glowicki• Best Stunt Coordination | Meilleure coordination des cascades: Chris Mark, Carl FortinNirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (8 nominations)• Best Motion Picture | Meilleur ﬁlm: Matthew Miller, Matt Greyson• Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction artistique / conception des décors: Kerry Noonan, Malcolm McKenzie• Achievement in Cinematography Presented by the Paul Bronfman Foundation | Meilleure direction photographique présentée par la Fondation Paul Bronfman: Jared Raab• Achievement in Music – Original Song | Meilleure chanson originale: “The Alphabet Song”; Jay McCarrol, Matt Johnson• Achievement in Sound Mixing | Meilleur mixage sonore: Rudy Michael, Lucas Roveda, Dave Mercel, Adam Clark• Achievement in Visual Effects | Meilleurs effets visuels: Tristan Zerafa, Lou Gatti, Mike Stadnyckyj, Graham Houston, Toshi Kosaka, James Soares, Christopher Shewchuk, Jeniree Bastidas, Onur Can Yol, Luca Tarantini• Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy | Meilleure interprétation dans un premier rôle, comédie: Jay McCarrol• Performance in a Supporting Role, Comedy | Meilleure interprétation dans un rôle de soutien, comédie: Matt JohnsonBlue Heron (7 nominations)• Best Motion Picture | Meilleur ﬁlm: Ryan Bobkin, Sara Wylie, Sophy Romvari• Achievement in Casting | Meilleure distribution des rôles: Angela Quinn, Katrin Braga• Achievement in Direction | Meilleure réalisation: Sophy Romvari• Achievement in Editing | Meilleur montage: Kurt Walker• Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario original: Sophy Romvari• Performance in a Supporting Role, Drama | Meilleure interprétation dans un rôle de soutien, drame: Edik Beddoes• John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award | Prix John Dunning pour le meilleur premier long métrage: Sophy RomvariMile End Kicks (7 nominations)• Achievement in Casting | Meilleure distribution des rôles: Annie St-Pierre• Achievement in Editing | Meilleur montage: Simone Smith• Achievement in Music – Original Song | Meilleure chanson originale: “A / S / L”; David Carriere, Jane Penny• Achievement in Sound Editing | Meilleur montage sonore: Elma Bello, Gabe Knox, James Bastable, Michelle Irving• Achievement in Sound Mixing | Meilleur mixage sonore: Michelle Irving, Jeremy Fong, Pablo Villegas• Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario original: Chandler Levack• Performance in a Supporting Role, Comedy | Meilleure interprétation dans un rôle de soutien, comédie: Devon BostickTelevision series with the highest number of nominations:North of North (20 nominations)• Best Comedy Series: Stacey Aglok MacDonald, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Miranda de Pencier, Garry Campbell, Anya Adams, Susan Coyne, Teresa M. Ho, Mike Goldbach, Fabrizio Filippo, Patricia Curmi• Best Direction, Comedy: Carnivores; Zoe Hopkins• Best Direction, Comedy: Top of the World; Anya Adams• Best Writing, Comedy: Top of the World; Stacey Aglok MacDonald, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril• Best Photography, Comedy: Top of the World; Jackson Parrell• Best Picture Editing, Comedy: Dumpcano; Sam Thomson• Best Sound, Fiction: Top of the World; Peter Murphy, John Dykstra, Gabe Knox, Mike Woroniuk, Brent Pickett, Mark Dejczak, Ed Douglas, Virginia Storey, Rob Hegedus• Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction: Top of the World; Andrew Berry• Best Costume Design: Carnivores; Debra Hanson• Best Achievement in Make-Up: Top of the World; Dorota Mitoraj, Mikey Elliott• Best Visual Effects: Top of the World; Kevin Chandoo, Agnes Lim, Andy Chan, Lorne Kwechansky, Michael Key, Ken Nielsen, Andrew Nguyen, Alex Merritt-Gambrill, Zhou Zuo, Aditya Sawant• Best Achievement in Hair: Carnivores; Chrystal Lotz, Tasha Cadotte• Best Original Music, Comedy: Top of the World; Brian Chan, Caleb Chan• Best Ensemble Performance, Comedy: Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Zorga Qaunaq, Jay Ryan• Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction: Stephanie Gorin• Best Lead Performer, Comedy: Anna Lambe• Best Supporting Performer, Comedy: Braeden Clarke• Best Supporting Performer, Comedy: Maika Harper• Best Guest Performance, Comedy: Carnivores; Dan Jeannotte• Best Guest Performance, Comedy: Top of the World / Lost and Found; Tanya TagaqHeated Rivalry (18 nominations)• Best Drama Series: Jacob Tierney, Brendan Brady• Best Direction, Drama Series: I'll Believe In Anything; Jacob Tierney• Best Writing, Drama Series: I'll Believe In Anything; Jacob Tierney• Best Photography, Drama: I'll Believe In Anything; Jackson Parrell• Best Picture Editing, Drama: I'll Believe In Anything; Véronique Barbe• Best Picture Editing, Drama: Rose; Arthur Tarnowsky• Best Sound, Fiction: I'll Believe In Anything; Vincent Riendeau, Martin Messier, Joe Scandella, Natalie Fleurant, Simon Meilleur, Eric Med Lagacé, Peter Lopata, Valéry Dufort-Boucher• Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction: I'll Believe In Anything; Aidan Leroux• Best Costume Design: I'll Believe In Anything; Hanna Puley• Best Visual Effects: I'll Believe In Anything; Simon Devault, Philippe Massonnat, Christophe Trepanier, Felix Arsenault• Best Original Music, Drama: Rookies; Peter Peter• Best Original Music – Original Song: Olympians - “It’s You”; Peter Peter• Best Lead Performer, Drama Series: François Arnaud• Best Lead Performer, Drama Series: Hudson Williams• Best Supporting Performer, Drama: Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova• Best Supporting Performer, Drama: Sophie Nélisse• Best Guest Performance, Drama Series: Hunter; Nadine Bhabha• Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction: Jenny Lewis, Sara KaySmall Achievable Goals (12 nominations)• Best Direction, Comedy: Work Wife Balance; Fab Filippo• Best Writing, Comedy: Judy Bloomed; Meredith MacNeill, Jennifer Whalen• Best Writing, Comedy: Work Wife Balance; Jennifer Goodhue• Best Photography, Comedy: Making Work Friends; Ann Tipper• Best Sound, Fiction: Family Matters; Stephen Barden, Jill Purdy, Jeremy Fong, Chris Cobain, Chad Hunt• Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction: The HR Seminar; Ingrid Jurek, M-A Orenstein, Jenn Luckas• Best Original Music, Comedy: Judy Bloomed; Thomas Westin, Benjamin Pinkerton, Ian LeFeuvre• Best Ensemble Performance, Comedy: Meredith MacNeill, Jennifer Whalen, Leslie Adlam, Jeanne Beker, Tricia Black, Paul Braunstein, Georgie Murphy, Alexander Nunez, Gord Rand, Kevin Whalen• Best Lead Performer, Comedy: Meredith MacNeill• Best Lead Performer, Comedy: Jennifer Whalen• Best Supporting Performer, Comedy: Tricia Black• Best Supporting Performer, Comedy: Alexander NunezDigital Media series with the highest number of nominations:Settle Down (9 nominations)• Best Writing, Web Program or Series: Putting in the Work; Alexander Nunez• Best Picture Editing, Web Program or Series: First-Date Jitters; Anna Catley• Best Picture Editing, Web Program or Series: I’ve Got Butterﬂies!; Arielle Skolnik• Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series: Alexander Nunez• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Nadine Bhabha• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Izad Etemadi• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Josette Jorge• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Tymika Tafari• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Leighton Alexander Williams18 to 35 (5 nominations)• Best Web Program or Series, Fiction: Rahul Chaturvedi, Charlie Whalley, Luisa Alvarez Restrepo, Andrew Phung• Best Direction, Web Program or Series: Buck Mustang; Rahul Chaturvedi• Best Writing, Web Program or Series: London Calling; Rahul Chaturvedi• Best Picture Editing, Web Program or Series: The Overlooked Hostel; Carroll Chiramel• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Jean YoonComing Home (4 nominations)• Best Web Program or Series, Fiction: Samora Smallwood• Best Direction, Web Program or Series: The Talent Sho; Samora Smallwood• Best Writing, Web Program or Series: The Incel, the Pumpkins, and Family Drama; Samora Smallwood• Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series: Samora SmallwoodCows Come Home (4 nominations)• Best Web Program or Series, Fiction: Katie Uhlmann, Lindsey Middleton, Hari Ramesh, David Carruthers, Keri Ferencz• Best Direction, Web Program or Series: The Teeth; Katie Uhlmann• Best Writing, Web Program or Series: I am Daisy Staplerton; Katie Uhlmann, Lindsey Middleton• Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series: Lindsey MiddletonDying Seconds (4 nominations)• Best Direction, Web Program or Series: Have I Told You About This Hockey Card?: Samantha Wan• Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series: Emma Hunter• Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series: Dylan Taylor• Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series: Rong Fu
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