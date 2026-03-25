Canadian Screen Awards 2026: 40 ACRES, HONEY BUNCH, MILE END KICKS And NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE Lead Nominees

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) has announced the nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards. Once again we are thrilled to see Canadian genre cinema represented in this year's nominess, and doing so well at that.

Dystopian horror flick 40 Acres leads all film nominees with ten, neo-gothic thriller Honey Bunch, and comedy sci-fi Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie both had eight, while comedy drama Mile End Kicks received seven.

Other genre pics nominated this year include Deathstalker with six, The Things You Kill with three, Whistle was filmed over in Hamilton, Ontario, so that counts for four nominations as well.

Boy, we cannot wait for the presenters to have to say during the broadcast that sanitation horror Scared Shitless was nominated twice, and local composser Steph Copeland was nominated for their original score for Chad Archibald's It Feeds.

And for those of you keeping score at home, Canadian sensation Heated Rivalry earned the second highest number of nominations in the television category with eighteen. Not genre per se, but it made massive waves internationally and was part of pop culture zeitgeist during its broadcast run.

All the nominees may be found here . Links to our coverage of most of these nominess can be found below the article.