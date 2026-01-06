WHISTLE Official Trailer & Key Art: Starring Dafne Keen And Sophie Nélisse, In Theaters February 6th, 2026

Whistle, the latest horror flick from Corin Hardy in coming to the cinemas on February 6th, from Independent Film Company and Shudder. The official trailer is here, along with the key art.

A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion.

If you've been anywhere near LatAm culture with Aztec roots, you've come across a variation of a Death Whistle. Perhaps I've treated them with more reverence than is necessary, but I had never thought to bring one home from my travels and toot-toot my life into any kind of spiritual peril. A movie Whistle reinforces that I made good choices back then.

Directed by Hardy and written by Owen Egerton, Whistle stars Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang, Jhaleil Swaby, Ali Skovbye, Percy Hynes White, Michelle Fairley, and fan fave Nick Frost.

WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

This trailer flickers like a muther-