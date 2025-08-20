SCARED SHITLESS: Canadian Horror Comedy Picked up by Blue Fox Entertainment For Digital Release

Honestly, we are a bit surprised it has taken this long for Vivieno Caldinelli's gross-out horror comedy Scared Shitless to find a home here on home soil.
Scared Shitless premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival where our own Kurt wrote in their review, "Surprisingly light on the eponymous excrement, but delightfully heavy on 1980s era practical effects, Vivieno Caldinelli’s Scared Shitless is a fun little Canadian creature feature with a watertight screenplay, and a surprisingly sophisticated (given the subject matter, and the sub-genre) sense of comic timing."
The folks at Blue Fox Entertainment have acquired the Canadian horror comedy and are going big with the launch. This Saturday, they are hosting a one-night-only screening here in Toronto at Scotiabank Theatre, in partnership with Fan Expo Canada. One week later, they will release Scared Shitless on TVOD: iTunes/Apple TV, Google/YouTube TV, Amazon, and Major Cable platforms.
The full announcement follows, along with a link for tickets to this Saturday's screening.
TVOD RELEASE in Canada
September 2, 2025
iTunes/Apple TV, Google/YouTube TV, Amazon, Major Cable platforms
AND IN TORONTO
Fan Expo Canada partners on
One-Night-Only Big Screen “Plumbing Nightmare” event
Lock the bathroom door and keep the plunger close, the outrageous horror-comedy SCARED SHITLESS directed by Vivieno Caldinelli, is finally making its way into your home. Thanks to Blue Fox Entertainment, the blood-splattered, laugh-out-loud creature feature will blast onto TVOD in Canada, September 2, weeks ahead of a nationwide U.S. theatrical release, giving audiences the monster-in-the-pipes nightmare they didn’t know they needed.
But before the carnage streams to your living room, fans and media have a chance to experience SCARED SHITLESS the best way possible, on the big screen, with a laughing, screaming audience. In partnership with Fan Expo Canada, the film will have an exclusive Q&A Event Screening, Saturday, August 23 at Scotiabank Theatre, Toronto, just steps away from the convention floor. Expect jump scares, belly laughs, and maybe a little splash zone in the front row.
SCARED SHITLESS follows Don (Steven Ogg), a blue-collar plumber with a filthy sense of humour, who drags his germophobic son Sonny (Daniel Doheny) on a mundane house call, only to face a genetically engineered, blood-thirsty creature making the city’s pipes its personal buffet. With the help of tough-yet-charming night manager Patricia (Chelsea Clark), they’ll have to stop the beast before it breaks loose into the water supply. “Think ‘80s VHS creature feature with a modern comic twist, and complete with hand-crafted practical effects by Canadian genre wizard Steve Kostanski,” says Director Caldinelli. “It’s gross, it’s funny, it’s fast, and the more people you see it with, the more fun it is. Just don’t drink from any suspicious taps afterward.”
Also starring Mark McKinney, and Marcia Bennett, SCARED SHITLESS is part heartfelt father–son story, part gory monster romp; proof you can make audiences laugh, scream, and cringe all in the same scene.
“We are so excited to be partnering with the Golden Plunger team on this fun and inventive film that pays homage to the classic ‘80s creature feature and in doing so, has a ton of laughs,” says Ian Goggins, EVP and Partner, Blue Fox Entertainment Canada.