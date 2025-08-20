SCARED SHITLESS: Canadian Horror Comedy Picked up by Blue Fox Entertainment For Digital Release

Honestly, we are a bit surprised it has taken this long for Vivieno Caldinelli's gross-out horror comedy Scared Shitless to find a home here on home soil.

Scared Shitless premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival where our own Kurt wrote in their review, "Surprisingly light on the eponymous excrement, but delightfully heavy on 1980s era practical effects, Vivieno Caldinelli’s Scared Shitless is a fun little Canadian creature feature with a watertight screenplay, and a surprisingly sophisticated (given the subject matter, and the sub-genre) sense of comic timing."

The folks at Blue Fox Entertainment have acquired the Canadian horror comedy and are going big with the launch. This Saturday, they are hosting a one-night-only screening here in Toronto at Scotiabank Theatre, in partnership with Fan Expo Canada. One week later, they will release Scared Shitless on TVOD: iTunes/Apple TV, Google/YouTube TV, Amazon, and Major Cable platforms.

The full announcement follows, along with a link for tickets to this Saturday's screening.