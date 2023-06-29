IT FEEDS: First of a Production Pact Between Black Fawn Films And Productivity Media Heads to Post

Filming has wrapped on Chad Archibald's new film, It Feeds. The upcoming horror flick marks the first title Black Fawn Films will make in a new production pact with producer Productivity Media, Inc. (PMI).

PMI will co-produde and finance a slate of ten films with the aforementioned Archibald and Black Fawn co-owner Cody Calahan (Vicious Fun, The Oak Room). It Feeds stars Ashley Greene (Twilight series) and Shawn Ashmore (X-Men series).

The film tells the harrowing story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.

We could not make it to set the previous week when the production had a press day so we are just going to have to wait like everyone else to see what the folks at Black Fawn Films and PMI have in store for us with this first film, It Feeds.