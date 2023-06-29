IT FEEDS: First of a Production Pact Between Black Fawn Films And Productivity Media Heads to Post
Filming has wrapped on Chad Archibald's new film, It Feeds. The upcoming horror flick marks the first title Black Fawn Films will make in a new production pact with producer Productivity Media, Inc. (PMI).
PMI will co-produde and finance a slate of ten films with the aforementioned Archibald and Black Fawn co-owner Cody Calahan (Vicious Fun, The Oak Room). It Feeds stars Ashley Greene (Twilight series) and Shawn Ashmore (X-Men series).
The film tells the harrowing story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.
We could not make it to set the previous week when the production had a press day so we are just going to have to wait like everyone else to see what the folks at Black Fawn Films and PMI have in store for us with this first film, It Feeds.
PRODUCTIVITY MEDIA AND BLACK FAWN FILMS PARTNER FOR TEN-TITLE GENRE FILM SLATEFirst project ‘It Feeds’ with Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore currently in productionProductivity Media, Inc. (PMI), the film finance and production company has announced that they have partnered with Chad Archibald and Cody Calahan and their Black Fawn Films (BF) for a slate of ten genre titles to be co-produced and financed by PMI.Currently in production is IT FEEDS starring Ashley Greene (THE TWILIGHT SAGA) and Shawn Ashmore (X-MEN SERIES). The film tells the harrowing story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter. The film was written and directed by Chad Archibald.The upcoming ten-picture slate will be curated, developed and produced by Black Fawn with Productivity Media. It will be overseen by PMI Head of Content Navid McIlhargey.“We have been aware of Black Fawn for some time and are truly excited to create this long term partnership. This slate of genre pictures adds to the breadth of films we want to bring to audiences worldwide,” said McIlhargey.“We are beyond thrilled to embark on this new venture with PMI, creating a unique brand of genre films that will not only engage and terrify but pull at the heart strings of our audience,” said Calahan. Archibald commented “This slate won’t just include ‘horror films’ — there will be content specifically crafted for today’s audiences, blending genres to shock and surprise viewers.”PMI’s William G. Santor added “The team at Black Fawn is a perfect addition to the partnerships Productivity is creating around the world that center on content creators who are best of breed. We look forward to working side by side with them for years to come crafting compelling entertainment.”PMI continues to be active in film finance and in production with a focus on shepherding A-list talent driven feature films, episodic and digital content across a variety of genres and platforms.PMI recently completed principal photography on Jack Huston’s directorial debut DAY OF THE FIGHT starring Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman, and Joe Pesci. PMI projects in post-production include BORDERLINE written and directed by Jimmy Warden (COCAINE BEAR) and starring Samara Weaving, Ray Nicholson, Jimmie Fails, and Eric Dane; QUEEN OF BONES starring Julia Butters, Jacob Tremblay, Taylor Schilling, and Martin Freeman; the Joel David Moore directed SOME OTHER WOMAN starring Amanda Crew, Tom Felton, and Ashley Greene Khoury; and LITTLEMOUTH starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Josh Hutcherson, and Dennis Quaid.
