IT FEEDS Official Trailer: New Horror Thriller From Chad Archibald in Cinemas This April

The official trailer for Chad Archibald's horror flick It Feeds arrived today. We first shared news about It Feeds when it wrapped production just outside of Toronto way back in June of 2023. A lot of stuff was going on in the World at that time. We have had to wait for the boom boom times to be over before post production could resume and the film get ready to be shared with everyone.

It Feeds tells the harrowing story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is consumed completely. Ashmore takes on the role of an anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.

It Feeds will have its world premiere at Panic Fest on March 28th.

At home here in Canada there will be advanced screenings of It Feeds on April 16th during National Canadian Film Day. On this day Reel Canada has partnered with Black Fawn Distribution to allow the first 50 people in for free at select theaters across Canada. Stay tuned for more information about which screenings will have this golden ticket.

It Feeds will then hit theaters in Canada two days later on April 18th. VOD and Blu-ray releases will follow in the fall from Black Fawn Distribution.

Black Fawn Distribution acquires Chad Archibald's "IT FEEDS" starring Ashley Greene.

Horror film set to consume audiences this April. New trailer released.

Black Fawn Distribution is excited to announce the acquisition of Chad Archibald’s mind-bending new horror feature, It Feeds. Get ready for a wild ride as the film is set to hit theaters across Canada this April. It Feeds will also be available on video-on-demand (VOD) and Blu-ray, bringing the terrifying experience straight to your home this fall. To kick things off, the pulse-pounding trailer and striking theatrical posters have just been released.

The film stars Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga), Shawn Ashmore (The X-Men film franchise), Ellie O'Brien (Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys), Shayelin Martin (Wild Goat Surf), Julian Richings (Cube, Beau is Afraid), Juno Rinaldi (Workin' Moms) and Mark Taylor (Cinderella Man).

“It was a dream making this nightmare,” states writer/director Chad Archibald. “It’s a film full of the things that terrify me the most and I think that will resonate with audiences when it hits theatres this April.”

For those who love the big screen experience, It Feeds will hit theatres on April 18th with advanced screenings of the film taking place across the country on April 16th as part of National Canadian Film Day. Reel Canada has partnered with Black Fawn Distribution to allow the first 50 people in for free at select theatres on April 16th, 2025.

“With Reel Canada’s support, It Feeds will be part of the nationwide celebration of Canadian film happening on April 16th,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s CF Benner. “A lot of cinemas are Canadian owned small businesses or family run operations and we’re proud to be able to support them with this unique offering. Horror movies are taking over and It Feeds continues that trend. It really is a complete movie experience that will thrill fans of the genre from coast to coast.”

Following its theatrical release, It Feeds will also be available on video-on-demand (VOD) and Blu-ray from Black Fawn Distribution this fall.

The film will be featured as part of the popular limited edition Blacklist package series, which will include the feature film along with a curated collection of exclusive items designed for ardent collectors.

In the USA, It Feeds will be available on April 18th in select theatres and to rent or purchase on video-on-demand (VOD) via Samuel Goldwyn. It Feeds will be released in the United Kingdom and Ireland May 12th from Signature Entertainment.

It Feeds is written and directed by Chad Archibald. Archibald produced the film alongside Cody Calahan and Evan Ottoni for Black Fawn Films, and William G. Santor, Doug Murray, and Morris Chapdelaine for Productivity Media Inc (PMI).

It Feeds was produced by Black Fawn Films and financed by Productivity Media.

