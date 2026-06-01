2026 Canadian Screen Awards: NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE Takes Tops Prize, 40 ACRES And HONEY BUNCH Win Multiple Awards

A week-long celebration of Canadian cinema, television and digital arts concluded last night during The Canadian Screen Awards.

As we are willfully a fantastic film site first our focus will be on the film awards though it should be worth noting that the queer drama series, and international sensation, Heated Rivalry, won a record 16 awards over all categories this year.

In film, the post apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres took home nine awards, including the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award for director R.T. Thorne. It is also worth noting that while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continue to mull over wether to include stunts in The Academy Awards, The Canadian Screen Awards has been honoring stunt professionals for the last seven years. Angelica Lisk-Hann won this year's award for their work on 40 Acres.

Despite leading all films with ten nominations this year 40 Acres did not win the top prize. That went to the timey wimey comedy Nirvana The Band The Show The Movie, who won Best Film among it's six wins.

Neo-gothic thriller Honey Bunch won three awards including Performance in a Leading Role for Grace Glowicki.

All the winners in the film categories can be found here

This week, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) unveiled the winners of the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, celebrating the very best in film, television, and digital media and honouring the momentous achievements of the screen-based industries over the past year. The final group of winners were announced tonight during The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, which was broadcast and streamed live on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global, and STACKTV for the first time. The ceremony saw Heated Rivalry win Best Drama Series, presented by Blink49 Studios, and the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award, while Hudson Williams took home Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, presented by The Canada Media Fund, for his role in the show. Anna Lambe received the award for Best Lead Performer, Comedy for her role in North of North, which was also named Best Comedy Series, presented by Lionsgate Canada. In film, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie was awarded Best Motion Picture and Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy for Jay McCarrol; Performance in a Leading Role, Drama went to Grace Glowicki for Honey Bunch. Kicked off by a celebratory musical number from host Andrew Phung, The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards was an unforgettable evening that moved audiences with clever laughs, heartfelt tributes, and immense pride for the wealth of creative talent within Canada. A selection of the 2026 Special Award recipients were celebrated by their peers: Dave Foley presented Mike Myers with the Academy Icon Award, presented by NBCUniversal; Hudson Williams honoured Sophie Nélisse with the Radius Award, presented by MADE | NOUS, and Ron MacLean presented the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism to Hazel Mae. On stage, Myers, Nélisse, and Mae each shared sincere appreciation for the recognition. “This year marked a bold and unprecedented step forward for both our screen industries and the Canadian Screen Awards, which united three of our nation’s leading broadcasters — Bell Media, Corus, and CBC — in a truly collaborative effort to showcase and celebrate fresh, undeniably Canadian stories and the minds behind them,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Television. “Canadian creators continue to produce distinctive work that is resonating with more and more audiences at home and around the world. With such a rush of momentum, the Canadian Screen Awards is proud to have celebrated the richness of today’s Canadian film and television with more ways to watch than ever.” This year, the Canadian Screen Awards recognized excellence in 146 film, television, and digital media categories through a series of six award presentations during Canadian Screen Week 2026. Heated Rivalry led both television and overall winners with 16, a record for Canadian Screen Award wins in a single year, followed by North of North with nine and Canada’s Drag Race with eight. The inaugural Spotlight Award categories saw Wayward win the Spotlight Award for Best Series, while Amanda Brugel received the Spotlight Award for Best Performance for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. Similarly, Julie Nolke was named the inaugural Creator of the Year. In film, 40 Acres took home nine awards, including the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award for director R.T. Thorne, while Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie received six and Honey Bunch three. In the digital media categories, County Blooms: A Flower Powered Adventure won three, while Cows Come Home was awarded two. The vast majority of the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards were handed out live in Toronto at the CBC Broadcast Centre (from May 28 to May 30) in a series of five award shows, hosted by notable Canadian personalities: Devo Brown, Anne-Marie Withenshaw, Heather Butts, Jennifer Hsiung, Jess Allen, as well as Ennis Esmer and Jackie Pirico. Additional Special Award recipients were also honoured during the award ceremonies: Mile End Kicks received the Sustainable Production Award, presented by CBC, while maxine bailey was honoured with the Changemaker Award.

Photo Credit: George Pimentel Photography