MILE END KICKS: New BTS Gallery, Montreal Indie Music RomCom in Theaters This April

Chandler Levack's latest, the Canadian romcom Mile End Kicks, hit cinemas on April 17th. It will have its long awaited US premiere at SXSW before that. The film's distributor Sumerian Pictures has sent out a whopper of a gallery of BTS images today. Travel back fiteen years, to 2011 Montreal, down below.

A 24-year-old music critic gets romantically involved with members of an indie band she decides to publicize, set against Montreal's 2011 indie music scene. From Director/Writer Chandler Levack and starring Barbie Ferreira, Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, and Juliette Gariépy, MILE END KICKS hits theaters April 17, 2026. From Chandler Levack, the acclaimed director of I Like Movies, comes her sophomore feature MILE END KICKS, which world premiered at TIFF and will have its US premiere at SXSW. Set within Montreal’s 2011 indie music scene and featuring an ensemble cast including Barbie Ferreira, Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, Juliette Gariépy, and Jay Baruchel.

Our own Shelagh caught Mile End Kicks when it premiered at TIFF last year. A resident of Montreal themselves there was no one better suited than Shelagh to take on the task of reviewing Levack's sophomore feature film.