Shudder Announces Halfway to Halloween Month, Feat. DOLLY, NIGHT PATROL And DEATHSTALKER

Shudder has announced the lineup for the month of April, better known around them parts as, Halfway to Halloween.

In April subscribers will get to watch The Mortuary Assistant, Somnium, Night Patrol, Dolly and Deathstalker. The double bill watch party of Deathstalker and The Beastmaster on Friday, April 3rd, should not be missed.

Two Rob Zombie Halloween movies, two Hostel movies, two Troll movies, and four Phantasm sequels await you in the rep programming.

SHUDDER ANNOUNCES KILLER “HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN” LINEUP

OF NEW STREAMING PREMIERES

Annual Programming Event Kicks Off April 1 with Weekly Viewing Parties

for New Films, Including The Mortuary Assistant, Somnium, Night Patrol, Dolly and

New Remake of Classic Roger Corman Film Deathstalker

Shudder, the #1 streaming service for horror fans, today announced a monster lineup for its annual “Halfway to Halloween” programming event, kicking off on April 1. Halloween is too much fun to celebrate just once a year, so Shudder commemorates the halfway point every April with new film premieres, weekly viewing parties, an all-new special of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, and more.

“Halfway to Halloween” comes on the heels of Shudder’s new app refresh, featuring enhanced streaming capabilities, allowing for fans to further connect with the passionate genre community as they indulge in new scares together. Fans are invited to follow along on @shudder socials to fuel their nightmares for #HalfwaytoHalloween with film recommendations all month long.

“Halfway to Halloween” highlights include (in chronological order):

The Mortuary Assistant (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Now Streaming

Follows Rebecca Owens (Willa Holland, Arrow), a mortuary science graduate who takes a night job at River Fields Mortuary. What begins as a routine job soon turns sinister as she faces terrifying supernatural forces. Also starring Paul Sparks (The Lowdown, Boardwalk Empire) and Mark Stegner (Stranger Things, American Horror Story).

Deathstalker (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, April 3

When Deathstalker (Daniel Bernhardt, John Wick, Nobody) recovers a cursed amulet from a corpse-strewn battlefield, he's marked by dark magick and hunted by assassins. To survive, he must break the curse and face the rising evil. Featuring Patton Oswalt as the voice of the wizard Doodad.

Somnium (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, April 10

At an experimental sleep clinic, Somnium, dreams are made real. Side effects may include hallucinations, confusion, paranoia, sleep paralysis, detachment from reality, lost sense of self and permanent nightmares. Starring Chloë Levine(The OA), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things) and Johnathan Schaech (Suitable Flesh, Blue Ridge: The Series).

Night Patrol (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, April 17

An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in. Starring Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Justin Long (Barbarian), RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall), Freddie Gibbs (Down With the King), CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor), YG (White Boy Rick), Flying Lotus (Ash), Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI), Jon Oswald (Lowlife) and Nicki Micheaux (“The Shield”).

Dolly (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, April 24

A young woman, Macy (Fabianne Therese, John Dies at the End), fights for survival after being abducted by a deranged, monster-like figure who wants to raise her as their child. Starring Seann William Scott (Final Destination), Ethan Suplee (American History X), and pro-wrestler Max the Impaler.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Joe Bob's Wicked Witchy Wingding (Shudder Original Special)

LIVE Watch Party Premieres Friday, April 24 on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV; Available on Demand April 26

RSVP and BYOB (Bring Your Own Broom) because Joe Bob and Darcy are back and rockin' the Brocken for Joe Bob's Wicked Witchy Wingding! The legendary horror hosts return with a double feature of occult flicks to continue their eternal campaign to establish Walpurgisnacht as an American horror-holiday.

Shudder TV Watch Parties Every Friday (all times are 9pm ET):

Friday, April 3: “Swords & Sorcery” Watch Party – Deathstalker (2025) and The Beastmaster

Friday, April 10: “I’ll See You in My Dreams” Watch Party – Somnium and Nightmare (2022)

Friday, April 17: “Protect and Sever” Watch Party – Night Patrol and Tokyo Gore Police

Friday, April 24: “Joe Bob’s Wicked Witchy Wingding” Watch Party – Rawhead Rex and Oddity

NEW ADDITIONS TO THE SHUDDER LIBRARY

March 31

An American Werewolf in London

American college students David Kessler and Jack Goodman on a walking tour of Britain are attacked by a werewolf that none of the locals will admit exists. Jack dies. David recovers in a hospital where he has nightmares.

The Fog

Local legend tells of a ship lured on to the rocks of Antonio Bay being enveloped by a supernatural cloud as it sank; the myth says that when this mysterious fog returns, the victims will ruse up from the depths seeking vengeance.

Hostel

Three backpackers head to a Slovak city that promises to meet their hedonistic expectations, with no idea of the hell that awaits them.

Hostel Part II

Three American college students studying abroad are lured to a Slovakian hostel and discover the grim reality behind it.

May

A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

After being committed for 15 years, Michael Myers, now a grown man and still very dangerous, escapes from the mental institution and immediately returns to Haddonfield to find his baby sister, Laurie.

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Laurie Strode struggles to come to terms with her brother Michael’s deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois; meanwhile, Michael prepares for another reunion with his sister.

Sorority Row

A killer threatens to expose the fatal secret binding a group of sorority sisters.

Wolf Creek

Three backpackers stranded in the Australian Outback are plunged inside a hellish nightmare of insufferable torture by a sadistic psychopathic local.

April 1

Ben (1972)

A lonely boy befriends Ben, the leader of a violent swarm of killer rats.

Blood for Dracula

An ailing vampire count travels to Italy with his servant to find a bride.

The Boogeyman (1980)

Through the reflection in the mirror, a girl witnesses her mother’s boyfriend’s murder.

The Crazies

Directed by George A. Romero. After a strange plane crash, an unusual toxic virus enters a quaint farming town. A young couple is quarantined, but they fight for survival along with help from others.

The Devils (1971)

In 17th century France, Father Urbain Grandier’s protection of the city of Loudun from the corrupt Cardinal Richelieu is undermined by a sexually repressed nun’s accusation of witchcraft.

Flesh of Frankenstein

Baron Frankenstein creates two “zombies” – one male, one female – planning to mate them in order to create a master race.

House of Wax (2005)

A group of teens are unwittingly stranded near a strange wax museum and soon must fight to survive and keep from becoming the next exhibit.

Luther the Geek

A psychotic killer convicted of multiple murders is released on parole after spending twenty years in prison. His psychosis immediately takes over, and he goes on a killing spree.

Pumpkinhead

After a tragic accident, a man conjures up a towering, vengeful demon called Pumpkinhead to destroy a group of unsuspecting teenagers.

Season of the Witch

Directed by George A. Romero. A neglected, unhappy suburban housewife gets mixed up in witchcraft with unexpected consequences.

Steppenwolf (2024)

Tamara searches for her missing son in a violent town. She hires a morally questionable ex-detective to find him. His methods are cruel, but she is determined to find her sone whatever the cost.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

After picking up a traumatized young hitchhiker, five friends find themselves stalked and hunted by a deformed chainsaw-wielding loon and his family of equally psychopathic killer.

Three…Extremes

An Asian cross-cultural trilogy of horror films from accomplished indie directors.

Three (aka Three Extremes 2)

An anthology consisting of three horror shorts from different Asian directors: Memories by Kim Jee-woon, The Wheel by Nonzee Nimibutr, and Going Home by Peter Chan.

Troll (1986)

A wicked troll king in search of a mystical ring that will transform him to human form invades a San Franciso apartment complex where a powerful witch lives.

Troll 2 (1991)

A vacationing family discovers that the entire town they’re visiting is inhabited by goblins, disguised as humans, who plan to eat them.

Willard (1971)

A social misfit uses his only friends, his pet rats, to exact revenge on his tormentors.

April 4

Phantasm: Remastered

Newly orphaned teenager Mike Pearson, his older brother Jody, and their friends face off against a mysterious grave robber known as the Tall Man, who employs a lethal arsenal of unearthly weapons in their southern California town.

Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead

Mike and Reggie continue to hunt the mysterious Tall Man, discovering along the way that the invasion has already begun.

Phantasm IV: Oblivion

Mike travels through time and dimensions to find the Tall Man’s origins.

Phantasm: Ravager

The final installment in the long-running Phantasm series.

April 9

Shiver

Wendy Alden, a young secretary in Portland lacking in self- confidence becomes victim of a savage killer who has claimed the lives of a number of other women. Somehow Wendy finds the resources of courage to fight back and escape.

April 15

Black Eyed Susan

Derek takes a job at a tech firm, developing an AI sex doll named Susan. As he explores the boundaries of desire, pleasure, and pain with Susan, he confronts profound questions about humanity in an uncertain future.