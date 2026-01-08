HONEY BUNCH: Trailer And Poster Debut For Gothic Psychological Thriller

When Diana wakes from a coma with fragmented memories, she and her husband seek experimental treatments at a remote facility. As the procedures intensify, their marriage is put to the test, and Diana begins to question her husband’s true motives.

Honey Bunch, the sophomore feature film directed and written by Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli was acquired by Shudder before its screenings at TIFF back in September. Today, they released the trailer and key art for what they have dubbed a "Genre-Bending Relationship Thriller".

Having already made waves with their debut, Violation, this new film also made an impression on our own Shelagh, who caught the film during TIFF.

... this time it's a love story with some creepy scientific experiments that challenged a couple's idea of what their love is and how it can survive great tragedy. Honey Bunch is an artichoke where each layer is a question that uncovers more questions until we get to the heart of the matter.

Honey Bunch, starring Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Jason Isaacs, and Katie Dickie, premieres on Shudder on February 13th.