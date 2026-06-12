PACIFICO: Spanish Language Sci-fi Creature Feature Will Premiere at Bifan

With Bifan announcing films for this year's lineup comes news that Gonzalo Gutiérrez's sci-fi ceature feature, Pacifico, has made the cut and will have its World Premiere there.

In the film, a group of young travelers are stranded on an island in the Pacific where they struggle to escape an evil presence that has been hidden from mankind for centuries.

Bifan runs from July 2nd through to July 12th, in Bucheon, South Korea.

BREAKING NEWS - PRESS RELEASE: ‘Pacifico’ the most ambitious sci fi film ever made in Spanish shall have it’s WORLD PREMIERE at BIFAN (The largest Asian genre film fest 30th Edition)

We are pleased to announce the World Premiere of PACIFIC/PACIFICO, the highly anticipated elevated creature feature from visionary Latin filmmaker Gonzalo Gutiérrez “GG” (Giants) and the biggest Spanish language sci fi adventure film ever made reported at 10M USD, at 30th BIFAN film festival (considered the Largest Asian genre film festival).

This reveal comes from the BIFAN film fest PRESS RELEASE, where the buzz around the film is very high and the today’s hottest Latin/US Hispanic cast to date including Gabi de Faria (James Gunn’s ‘Superman), Manolo Cardona (Undertow; The Snitch Cartel; Who Killed Sara?; Narcos), Christopher Von Uckermann (Rebelde; Kdabra; How to Break Up with Your Douchebag), PLATINO AWARD WINNER: Claudio Cataño (“Cien años de soledad”), Ricardo Abarca (Que Culpa Tiene el Niño; Cumbia Ninja; Miss Bala) & Maria Nela Sinisterra (Corazon de Leon).

Directed by Gonzalo Gutiérrez “GG”, Pacifico hails from Buenos Aires-based outfit FilmSharks, produced by Mauricio Brunetti (Corazon de Leon) and Guido Rud (Lobo Feroz; No Dormiras), and executive produced by Florencia Lemoine (Giants). GG is internationally known for his bold visual style and roots in high-end visual effects as he collaborated with top tier director’s and producers worldwide on major productions. A self-taught VFX artist, Gutiérrez has made waves internationally with his sci-fi short/project Underland: The Last Surfacer which was widely compared with Fede Alvarez. He’s also a founding member of the Argentina’s VFX association and brings that technical mastery to this ambitious, practical-heavy realistic VFX vision.

Guido Rud QUOTE “We are proud to World Premiere the film at BIFAN. They connected right away the film universe. Pacifico is about so much more than Alien Space Ships and monsters. European and North American Premiere are going to be disclosed soon along with Top tier buyers the bought the film.