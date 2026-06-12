WITCH HAT ATELIER S1 E12 Recap: Apprentices in a Perilous Cave

Into the darkness.

Witch Hat Atelier S1 E12

The first season debuted in April 2026; the first 11 episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll, available in both Japanese (with subtitles) and English. Episode 12 debuts Monday, June 15. The season concludes on Monday, June 22. I've seen the first 12 episodes.

In my recap of Episode 11, I covered two major threads in the episode.

First, apprentice witch Coco got very excited when her teacher, witch Qifrey, praised her ability to draw straight lines, which enhanced the ability of her spells to be effective. She stumbled onto a magical underland; in reality, it was a spell cast by Richeh, her grumpy fellow apprentice, who expressed her strong desire to avoid outside influences so she can cast her own, distinctive spells.

Next, another fellow apprentice, Agott, was approved to take the Second Test on the road to becoming a witch, involving a run through a perilous cave while protecting penguine-like myrphons and keeping their witch identity secret. At the last moment, Richeh was unexpectedly submitted by Qifrey to take the test as well, which threatened her relationship with her teacher, since she was not even sure she wanted to continue her apprenticeship.

Titled "The Shadow of Romonon," Episode 12, which will debut on Monday, June 15,

begins with Qifrey explaining how the Serpentback Cave was formed, featuring a swirling, labyrinthine pathway that resembles art by M.C. Escher. His explanation speaks to the show's overriding theme: Humans do not know how to properly use magic, always causing great problems for themselves and others.

Thus, the use of magic is restricted to those relative few who have undergone rigorous tests to prove they understand that magic exists only to make people happy, and is only to be deployed to help humans -- reminding of the physician's oath, "First, do no harm" -- and to bring color to the world. Apprentice Coco gets this, making Qifrey hopeful for the future.

The primary narrative picks up in Serpentback Cave. Apprentices Agott and Richeh sally forth into the darkness, together with Euinui, a trembling apprentice who has already failed the Test twice before (and whose teacher abandoned him before the test even begins), and the Second Test's proctor, witch Alaira. They are cloaked as they accompany their twittering myrphon charges along the path.

The three apprentices plunge onward, each following their own personalities. Independent-minded, blue-haired Richeh, remember, is ruled by her desire not to do whatever every other witch does; she urgently desires to remain independent, and cast her own spells, rather than following what's been done before.

The slightly taller Agott is not inherently against listening to and working with other people, but she's more focused on learning from other people. She considers accepted wisdom, applying her own gut instincts and applied knowledge to decide on her own path.

The bang-haired apprentice Euinui is fearful of making any mistakes. Lacking any self-confidence, he only wants to follow what's been done before, and very much wants to choose only the "right answers," so he can finally pass the test. Tremulous and filled with anxiety, he hesitates before taking any step, to ensure that his footing is "right."

Plagued by self-doubt, and long feeling that he is unworthy, Euinui points out that the pathway, dubbed the Romonon Road, was built to keep the unworthy from passing. It's an exclusionary road, more about denial than success.

The show's tri-fold strengths are its developing characters, the expanding of its world-building, and the deepening of its particular witch and magic mythology. Witch Hat Atelier could get by without one of those core elements, and still be a watchable series, thanks to its wonderful animation and the playful comic sensibility among the apprentices.

Yet fusing all three elements together pushes the series ever onward. The season finale should be eye-opening, judging by its title, teased at the conclusion of this episode. I can only hope for some light to emerge out of the darkness.

The original manga series written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahama was first published in 2016 and has been published in 15 volumes to date.

All images: ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee.



