SHUDDER in February: HONEY BUNCH, CRAZY OLD LADY, And THE LAST SACRIFICE Help Brave The Cold

Smack in the middle of the deep freeze of Winter there is comfort in knowing we can cozy up to the warmth of genre cinema.

Everyone will get to check out Martín Mauregui's Spanish-language horror thriller, Crazy Old Lady, while subscribers in North America and UKI can watch the documentary, The Last Sacrifice, Rupert Russell's film about the real-life event that inspired The Wicker Man.

Everything going on next month on Shudder is listed below.

February 2026 Programming Highlights

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

FILMS

HONEY BUNCH

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli

Streaming On Shudder February 13

Available in US, AU, NZ

Synopsis

When Diana wakes from a coma with fragmented memories, she and her husband seek experimental treatments at a remote facility. As the procedures intensify, their marriage is put to the test and Diana begins to question her husband’s true motives. From filmmaking duo Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli (Violation).

CRAZY OLD LADY

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Martín Mauregui

Streaming On Shudder February 27

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

On a stormy evening, Pedro receives a desperate call from his ex-girlfriend asking him to look after her senile mother, Alicia. What begins as a simple favor soon turns into a terrifying ordeal when Alicia refuses to let him leave. Trapped in the house, he’s forced to play along with her sadistic games to survive the night. Winner of Best Director in the Horror Competition at Fantastic Fest and an official selection at the Sitges Film Festival.

THE LAST SACRIFICE

Directed by Rupert Russell

Streaming On Shudder February 16

Available in US, CA, UKI

Synopsis

Documentary film delves into the real-life 1945 witchcraft killing of Charles Walton – the terrifying event that inspired The Wicker Man (1973) – and birthed the folk horror genre.

TV SERIES & SPECIALS

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, February 6 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;

Debuts on-demand Sunday, February 8

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a new episode of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

Wolf

TV Series Season Finale Premieres Wednesday, February 3

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffrey novels, the series follows DI Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach, The Midwich Cuckoos), a young detective plagued by nightmares and obsessed with the neighbor he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s. Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost? Meanwhile, in an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorized. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting, and deeply disturbing race against time. Also starring Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) and Sian Reese-Williams (Line of Duty).

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

February 6: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Watch Party – Titles TBA

February 13: “Friday the 13th” Watch Party – In a Violent Nature and Intruder

February 14: “Valentine’s Day” Watch Party – Honey Bunch and Nina Forever

February 20: “Hong Kong Horror” Watch Party – The Boxer’s Omen and A Chinese Ghost Story

February 27: “Trapped & Confined” Watch Party – Crazy Old Lady and Glorious

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

February 1

Bewitched

While possessed by an evil spirit, a man murders his daughter. A police detective investigating the case also becomes possessed. A good monk helps fight the evil spirit.

Black Magic

An evil magician makes a living by casting deadly spells on people’s objects of desire. He gets overly ambitious and starts to go out of control.

Black Magic II

An evil magician and his zombie minions are up against a trio of doctors who are on a mission to find the cause of an outbreak of unknown diseases caused by his spells.

The Boxer’s Omen

While in Thailand to avenge his brother who was crippled in a fight with a corrupt Thai boxer, a man gets caught up in a web of fate, Buddhism and black magic.

Hex

A woman who has murdered her abusive husband, sees his return as a vengeful ghost.

Hex After Hex

A female ghost possesses the body of a dead girl in order to get a muscular stuntman for a boyfriend.

Hex vs Witchcraft

A compulsive gambler with bad luck owes money to a violent gangster boss. A mysterious old man offers him a proposal to marry the ghost of his dead daughter in exchange for cash and an expensive apartment.

Oily Maniac

A cripple takes revenge on criminals by using a magic spell that transforms him into an oily monster/superhero.

Seeding of a Ghost

A Hong Kong taxi driver’s life horribly falls apart after accidentally hitting a sorcerer with his cab. He decides to seek the sorcerer’s help to turn the curse on his enemies at the expense of his own life.

Visible Secret

A man develops a relationship with a mysterious woman who sees ghosts.

A Chinese Ghost Story

A debt collector has no other choice than to spend the night in a haunted temple, where he encounters a female ghost, whom he falls in love with. To save her soul he must work with a monk to defeat the tree demon who owns her spirit.

A Chinese Ghost Story II

Following his encounter with the ghosts, tax collector Lin Choi-San gets caught up with a group of rebels and faces a new batch of supernatural terrors.

A Chinese Ghost Story III

100 years after the events of A Chinese Ghost Story (1987), a Buddhist monk and his clumsy disciple journey through a small town to transport a golden Buddha idol and end up taking shelter at the haunted Orchid Temple ruins.

Evil Cat

Master Cheung is the last of a large family whose members for centuries have protected the Earth from a demonic cat with nine lives.

J.D.’s Revenge

Murdered on Bourbon Street in 1942 New Orleans, a gangster returns from the dead 34 years later possessing the body of a young, black law student in his quest for revenge.

February 9

Nina Forever

Suicidal Rob starts dating a colleague at the supermarket. But whenever they have sex, his dead girlfriend, Nina pops up.

Bird Eater

A bride-to-be is invited to her fiancé’s bachelor party, but when uncomfortable details of their relationship are exposed, the night takes a feral turn.

Kill Your Lover

Dakota and Axel’s once passionate relationship has become poisoned by resentment. As emotions boil over, Axel starts sprouting black veins and excreting an acidic liquid. His touch burns flesh and a life-and-death battle ensues.

February 16

Hood Witch

A woman earns a living by smuggling exotic animals and illegal goods, developing a mobile app that links users with mystical marabout healers, but one of the user’s consultations takes a tragic turn facing a violent backlash.

I Will Never Leave You Alone

After being released from prison, a brooding man with a dark past is forced to stay in a haunted house to clear it of spirits. If he leaves, he goes back to prison, but the witch-ghost may be more punishment than he can withstand.