OBSESSION: The Official Trailer + Poster Are Here!

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

The buildup to the theatrical release of Curry Barker's Obsession has maintained steady momentum in recent weeks, with a couple of vague teasers doing what they're meant to do: tease. And now, the official trailer and poster are here!

Now that we have the official trailer, we can all get a clearer sense of how this story builds and escalates out of control. We also hadn't seen anything from Inde Navarrette yet, and it looks like their performance will knock some socks off.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures Canada will release Obession in theatres nationwide on May 15th.