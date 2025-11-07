Friday One Sheet: TRAIN DREAMS

Here is a lovely hand-drawn poster from design house Grandson, and artist Sally Deng, for Clint Bentley's Train Dreams, which illustrates one of the films central images: work boots nailed to a tree, a potent visual metaphor for the manifest destiny of technology and development heading west with the construction of the rail lines in the late 19th and early 20th century.



An abundance of flowers sprout from the boots, the central life of labourer Robert Grainier, the main character of the Dennis Johnson novella, on which the film is based. The tree and the labour also is positioned to divide and separate Robert from his wife and child. shown as minuscule figures here, dwarfed by nature and progress. And yet, Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones' credits are placed on the tree trunk, like a declaration of young lovers.



Favouring pale yellows and muted earth tones, the image is certainly eye-catching in an era of photoshop collage and A.I. slop. The title card is a distressed foundry-style lead letterpress monotype, nestled in the middle of the bouquet. While the credits are minimal, as is the general wont of Netflix specific key art. The great contradiction is that a film, and this marketing campaign is for a streaming service, when this film should be a major Awards-Season event, but 'progress' is such that here we are.