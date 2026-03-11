HOKUM Official Trailer: Damian McCarthy's Next Scarefest is Coming

Damian McCarthy's next offering to bump-in-the-night aficionados, Hokum, will have its world premiere at SXSW this coming weekend. That means it is official trailer time!

When novelist Ohm Bauman retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents' ashes, he is consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance force him to confront dark corners of his past.

If you were a fan of McCarthy's last film, the festival hit Oddity, it appears that you will not be disappointed by this one. Lots of things that go bump in the night, set against a backdrop of rural folklore and belief. We do not mind that McCarthy is tapping into that keg once again.

NEON is releasing Hokum in cinemas on May 1st.