Toronto 2024 Curtain Raiser: Curating the Weirder Movies of Toronto's Mammoth Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival, now in its 49th year, was called the Festival of Festivals prior to just being shortened down to its four letter acronym, TIFF.

The festival still is adhering to its original mandate of screening the best of the year's festival circuit entries (Sundance, Cannes, Berlin, and so forth) while also acting as a late summer Hollywood awards-buzz launch, a showcase for Canada’s domestic production, and more than a little bit of celebrity-gazing north of the US border.

With nearly 300 feature films, and a host of industry events and parties within its 10 day window starting on September 5, 2024, there are several 'types of festival' overlapping each other, and many ways to focus things down to a manageable number of screenings. One way to do that is to look for the weirder, and wilder, offerings. For that, we have you covered in the below gallery. From Midnight Madness to Wavelengths and beyond, this is just a fraction of what is playing at this year's festival.

Browse the gallery below for some of the things we are excited about checking out at TIFF2024.



Andrew Mack, Martin Kudlac, Martin Tsai, Ankit Jhunjhunwala, J Hurtado and Eric Ortiz Garcia contributed to this story.