Friday One Sheet: DEAD MAIL

Delightfully low-fi and textured, the key art for Joe DeBoer's and Kyle McConaghy's Dead Mail not only is a great reflection of the analog style of the film, but also offers a significant amount of information about the plot.



The bloody letter that kicks off the story, the captive prisoner, and the electronic keyboard synthesizers that all form the slow-burn, but quite wild ride that is the film. Furthermore, the setting is in the early 1980s, and the Polariod photo-framing of the poster, along with the CRT terminal font, quietly placed in the upper middle circuit board space, just feels so damn satisfying.



This was my favourite of the 10 Midnight Madness films that played this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and it was nice to see that the poster design is worthy of such an exceptionally made, and constantly surprising genre piece.