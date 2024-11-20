Morbido 2024: Award Winners, THE DEVIL'S TEARDROP Sheds no Tears, Taking The Golden Skull

The seventeenth edition of Morbido has all but wrapped up for another year. Despite our absence we were still able to wrangle in some reviews for films made by our friends down south, with one more coming down the pipeline.

Gonzalo Otero's The Devil's Teardrop took home the Golden Skull this year in the LatAm while Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's The Devil's Bath took home the Golden Skull in the section. Yes, the devil was in the details this year.

Morbido alumni Nico and Lucionao Loretti, and Can Evrenol, once again took home Skull Awards for their films 1978 and Sayara respectively.

All the winners and statements from programmer José Luis Mejía Razo and mi padre de teror Pablo Guisa Koestinger lead to the winners.

"This year, we set ourselves the challenge of broadening the horizons of our curation and strengthening emerging sections like Morbidocs and Mórbido Classics. Our goal was to offer a selection that revealed to the audience the richness and diversity of genre cinema in all its forms. I am deeply grateful to all the teams involved: Direction, Traffic, Programming, Press, and the staff at our venues, whose dedication has greatly enriched the Mórbido experience. And of course, my gratitude extends to all the fans who, from different corners of the city and the country, gave us their afternoons to immerse themselves in our films. Looking ahead, we aspire to continue expanding the festival’s footprint in the next edition, aiming to reach an even broader and more diverse audience. Mórbido Film Fest continues to grow, and we are excited about what lies ahead." José Luis Mejía Razo Programmer, Mórbido Film Fest "Mórbido is now a mature project with a stable audience, sustained growth, and a unique place in the national and international cultural scene. Our programming is our strength—it competes in quality with the top film festivals in Mexico while distancing itself from conventional scare-and-gore festivals. We bring our audiences the most innovative, daring, and outstanding genre films worldwide." Pablo Guisa Koestinger CEO, Morbido Group We're looking to get Anarchists back on ground at next year's festival. All the winners are listed below.