Morbido 2024: Award Winners, THE DEVIL'S TEARDROP Sheds no Tears, Taking The Golden Skull

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The seventeenth edition of Morbido has all but wrapped up for another year. Despite our absence we were still able to wrangle in some reviews for films made by our friends down south, with one more coming down the pipeline. 
 
Gonzalo Otero's The Devil's Teardrop took home the Golden Skull this year in the LatAm while Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's The Devil's Bath took home the Golden Skull in the section. Yes, the devil was in the details this year. 
 
Morbido alumni Nico and Lucionao Loretti, and Can Evrenol, once again took home Skull Awards for their films 1978 and Sayara respectively. 
 
All the winners and statements from programmer José Luis Mejía Razo and mi padre de teror Pablo Guisa Koestinger lead to the winners. 
 
"This year, we set ourselves the challenge of broadening the horizons of our curation and strengthening emerging sections like Morbidocs and Mórbido Classics. Our goal was to offer a selection that revealed to the audience the richness and diversity of genre cinema in all its forms.
 
I am deeply grateful to all the teams involved: Direction, Traffic, Programming, Press, and the staff at our venues, whose dedication has greatly enriched the Mórbido experience. And of course, my gratitude extends to all the fans who, from different corners of the city and the country, gave us their afternoons to immerse themselves in our films.
 
Looking ahead, we aspire to continue expanding the festival’s footprint in the next edition, aiming to reach an even broader and more diverse audience. Mórbido Film Fest continues to grow, and we are excited about what lies ahead."
 
José Luis Mejía Razo
Programmer, Mórbido Film Fest
 
 
"Mórbido is now a mature project with a stable audience, sustained growth, and a unique place in the national and international cultural scene. Our programming is our strength—it competes in quality with the top film festivals in Mexico while distancing itself from conventional scare-and-gore festivals. We bring our audiences the most innovative, daring, and outstanding genre films worldwide."
 
Pablo Guisa Koestinger
CEO, Morbido Group
 
We're looking to get Anarchists back on ground at next year's festival. All the winners are listed below. 
 
This was the 17th edition of MÓRBIDO FILM FEST!
 
The 17th edition of Mórbido stood out for its renewed and expansive vision, celebrating the versatility of genre cinema.
 
It showcased a selection of 100 short films and 52 feature films from around the world, including a remarkable lineup of Latin American and Mexican films in its Latin American, Global, Morbidocs, and Mórbido Classics sections, as well as in the Mexican Short Film and Directed by Women Horror Short Film programs.
 
Below are the winning short films and feature films of the Calavera awards at this edition of Mórbido.
 
FEATURE FILMS
 
Latin American Section
 
Golden Skull - Mórbido Award
The Devil’s Teardrop
by Gonzalo Otero
 
Silver Skull - Audience Award
A Fisherman’s Tale
by Edgar Nito
 
Bronze Skull - Special Mention
1978
by Nicolás and Luciano Onetti
 
Global Section
 
Golden Skull - Mórbido Award
The Devil's Bath
by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala
 
Silver Skull - Audience Award
Sayara
by Can Evrenol
 
Bronze Skull - Special Mention
Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass
by The Quay Brothers
 
Trizombie
by Bob Colaers
 
 
Morbidocs
 
Golden Skull - Mórbido Award
Chain Reactions
by Alexandre O. Philippe
 
Silver Skull - Audience Award
Grand Theft Hamlet
by Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls
 
Bronze Skull - Special Mention
Exorcismo
by Alberto Sedano
 
 
SHORT FILMS
 
Latin American Section
 
Golden Skull - Mórbido Award
En el nombre de...
by
 
Bronze Skull - Special Mention
Huesos Míos
by Marco Muñoz
 
 
Global Section
 
Golden Skull - Mórbido Award
The Sorrow
by Thomas Affolter
 
Bronze Skull - Special Mention for Best Women-Directed Short Film
(Award introduced this year)
VESPA
by Olivia Ramos
 
