Morbido 2024: Award Winners, THE DEVIL'S TEARDROP Sheds no Tears, Taking The Golden Skull
The seventeenth edition of Morbido has all but wrapped up for another year. Despite our absence we were still able to wrangle in some reviews for films made by our friends down south, with one more coming down the pipeline.
Gonzalo Otero's The Devil's Teardrop took home the Golden Skull this year in the LatAm while Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's The Devil's Bath took home the Golden Skull in the section. Yes, the devil was in the details this year.
Morbido alumni Nico and Lucionao Loretti, and Can Evrenol, once again took home Skull Awards for their films 1978 and Sayara respectively.
All the winners and statements from programmer José Luis Mejía Razo and mi padre de teror Pablo Guisa Koestinger lead to the winners.
"This year, we set ourselves the challenge of broadening the horizons of our curation and strengthening emerging sections like Morbidocs and Mórbido Classics. Our goal was to offer a selection that revealed to the audience the richness and diversity of genre cinema in all its forms.I am deeply grateful to all the teams involved: Direction, Traffic, Programming, Press, and the staff at our venues, whose dedication has greatly enriched the Mórbido experience. And of course, my gratitude extends to all the fans who, from different corners of the city and the country, gave us their afternoons to immerse themselves in our films.Looking ahead, we aspire to continue expanding the festival’s footprint in the next edition, aiming to reach an even broader and more diverse audience. Mórbido Film Fest continues to grow, and we are excited about what lies ahead."José Luis Mejía RazoProgrammer, Mórbido Film Fest"Mórbido is now a mature project with a stable audience, sustained growth, and a unique place in the national and international cultural scene. Our programming is our strength—it competes in quality with the top film festivals in Mexico while distancing itself from conventional scare-and-gore festivals. We bring our audiences the most innovative, daring, and outstanding genre films worldwide."Pablo Guisa KoestingerCEO, Morbido Group
We're looking to get Anarchists back on ground at next year's festival. All the winners are listed below.
This was the 17th edition of MÓRBIDO FILM FEST!The 17th edition of Mórbido stood out for its renewed and expansive vision, celebrating the versatility of genre cinema.It showcased a selection of 100 short films and 52 feature films from around the world, including a remarkable lineup of Latin American and Mexican films in its Latin American, Global, Morbidocs, and Mórbido Classics sections, as well as in the Mexican Short Film and Directed by Women Horror Short Film programs.Below are the winning short films and feature films of the Calavera awards at this edition of Mórbido.FEATURE FILMSLatin American SectionGolden Skull - Mórbido AwardThe Devil’s Teardropby Gonzalo OteroSilver Skull - Audience AwardA Fisherman’s Taleby Edgar NitoBronze Skull - Special Mention1978by Nicolás and Luciano OnettiGlobal SectionGolden Skull - Mórbido AwardThe Devil's Bathby Veronika Franz and Severin FialaSilver Skull - Audience AwardSayaraby Can EvrenolBronze Skull - Special MentionSanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglassby The Quay BrothersTrizombieby Bob ColaersMorbidocsGolden Skull - Mórbido AwardChain Reactionsby Alexandre O. PhilippeSilver Skull - Audience AwardGrand Theft Hamletby Sam Crane and Pinny GryllsBronze Skull - Special MentionExorcismoby Alberto SedanoSHORT FILMSLatin American SectionGolden Skull - Mórbido AwardEn el nombre de...byBronze Skull - Special MentionHuesos Míosby Marco MuñozGlobal SectionGolden Skull - Mórbido AwardThe Sorrowby Thomas AffolterBronze Skull - Special Mention for Best Women-Directed Short Film(Award introduced this year)VESPAby Olivia Ramos
