THE HYPERBOREAN Trailer Exclusive: Canadian Ice Mummy Movie, Sci-fi/Comedy/Horror From The CULT HERO Team

We are very pleased to support some locally made, Canadian sci-fi/comedy/horror today. We have the trailer exclusive for Jesse Thomas Cook's latest flick, The Hyperborean.

A whiskey magnate summons his contentious family to sample his legacy product: casks of Scotch aged 170 years, recovered from a ghost ship in the Canadian Arctic.

There is much more to it than that. Other than the official synopsis sent to us by Cook we also like this one listed over at IMDB

A seasoned crisis manager navigates a dysfunctional family and their faltering whiskey company through a PR disaster involving triple homicide, Arctic ice mummies, and intergalactic moonshine.

Quick history lesson. Hyperboreans were part of Greek mythology, a mythical people who lived in the far northern part of the known world, in an area sheltered from the harsh, Arctic environment called Boreas.

The Hyperborean comes to us from the creative team behind Cook's recent horror comedy, Cult Hero. Behind the scenes a lot of crew from that other film are back again. Cook has also teamed up with author Tony Burgess. Watch the trailer below and you will see that familiar faces from in front of the camera have come back for this new one. The Hyperborean stars Liv Collins, Ry Barrett, Jess Vano, Jonathan Craig, Justin Bott and the aformentioned Burgess.

The Hyperborean has been announced at FilmQuest and Forest City Film Festival, with other cool events yet to be revealed.