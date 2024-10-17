New York Film Fest Coverage Cult Movies Hollywood Features Indie News Hollywood News

Trailer for Ed Wood inspired VAMPIRE ZOMBIES...FROM SPACE!

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Trailer for Ed Wood inspired VAMPIRE ZOMBIES...FROM SPACE!

Clearly inspired, and having some old timey fun with modern filmmaking tools and more than a touch of self-awareness, Mike Stasko's goofy homage to Plan 9 From Outer Space! era Ed Wood, Vampire Zombies...From Space! has been working its way through the genre circuit this month and dropped a teaser trailer.

A grizzled detective, a skeptical rookie cop, a chain-smoking greaser, and a determined young woman must band together to save the world from Dracula and his scheme to turn the residents of the small town of Marlow into his personal army of vampire zombies.  

We are big fans around here of the screenwriters Alex Forman's & Jakob Skrzypa's delightfully obsessive short film, Your Money's No Good Here, in which a man stews over the meaning of the curious English phrase to the point of no return. That kind of minutiae driven over-the-top energy is on full display in the teaser trailer below. Be on the look out for Night of the Living Dead's Judith O’Dea, and of course, Lloyd Kaufman.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Alex FormanDraculaEd WoodJakob SkrzypaJudith O'DeaLloyd KaufmanMike StaskoOuter SpacePlan 9VampireZombiesMichael StaskoMichael C. GwynneComedyHorrorSci-Fi

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2024 ScreenAnarchy LLC.