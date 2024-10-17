Trailer for Ed Wood inspired VAMPIRE ZOMBIES...FROM SPACE!

Clearly inspired, and having some old timey fun with modern filmmaking tools and more than a touch of self-awareness, Mike Stasko's goofy homage to Plan 9 From Outer Space! era Ed Wood, Vampire Zombies...From Space! has been working its way through the genre circuit this month and dropped a teaser trailer.



A grizzled detective, a skeptical rookie cop, a chain-smoking greaser, and a determined young woman must band together to save the world from Dracula and his scheme to turn the residents of the small town of Marlow into his personal army of vampire zombies.

We are big fans around here of the screenwriters Alex Forman's & Jakob Skrzypa's delightfully obsessive short film, Your Money's No Good Here, in which a man stews over the meaning of the curious English phrase to the point of no return. That kind of minutiae driven over-the-top energy is on full display in the teaser trailer below. Be on the look out for Night of the Living Dead's Judith O’Dea, and of course, Lloyd Kaufman.