FRANKIE FREAKO Trailer: Steven Kostanski's 80s Small Creature Feature in Theaters This October

Steven Kostanski's deep dive into the films that influenced their own filmography continued with their ode to 80s small creature features, Frankie Freako. The film had its world premiere at Fantasia last month, well received by that uproarious crowd, no doubt.

Shout! Studios is putting it in Select Theaters on October 4th and today the first trailer this afternoon. Check it out down below.

A new monster-driven horror comedy by cult-favorite director Steven Kostanski (PG: Psycho Goreman, The Void) and starring Conor Sweeney, Adam Brooks, Kristy Woodsworth. FRANKIE FREAKO is loaded with ‘80s nostalgia and follows uptight yuppie Conor Sweeney, who, after calling a late-night party hotline that promises out-of-this-world fun, must battle the pint-sized forces of evil unleashed through his phone line, led by the maniacal rock n’ roll goblin FRANKIE FREAKO. Workaholic yuppie Conor Sweeney (star of “The Editor”, “Father’s Day”) has a dilemma: no one in his life respects him! Not his boss, not his coworkers, not even his wife Kristina, who thinks he’s an uptight “square”! Conor sees no way out of this existential rut until one night channel-surfing he catches a bizarre ad for a party hotline hosted by a strange dancing goblin: FRANKIE FREAKO. Conor is entranced by Frankie’s promises of wild and freaky adventures, just a phone call away - could this be the recipe to spice up his flavorless life? Home alone for the weekend, Conor works up the courage to dial the number for the Frankie Freako hotline. As soon as the call connects, it unleashes CHAOS into his white-collar world, releasing Frankie and his troublemaker friends from their dimensional prison. It’s a race against time as Conor must defeat the rambunctious ruffians and clean up their trail of destruction before Kristina returns from her trip, all while going on an unexpected journey of self-discovery. It’s a wacky FX-driven horror-comedy in the style of “Gremlins 2” and “Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies go to College”.

