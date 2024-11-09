Morbido 2024 Review: PORTRAITS OF THE APOCALYPSE, Human Reactions in a Time of Crisis in Argentine Zombie Horror Anthology

A cop investigates a crime scene on the cusp of a zombie outbreak. Arguing with herself, she tries to cover up a mistake not knowing that something worse is about to happen.

After a night out with the boys a husband needs a good night sleep before his next shift begins. Too bad his mother-in-law thinks that giant rats have taken her cat.

An expectant mother makes a video diary for her unborn daughter, as she and her partner wait out the apocalypse in her family’s remote, rural home.

A father tries to communicate with his dead son, through the zombie that took their young life.

Portraits of the Apocalypse is an anthology made up of four tales, written, directed and independently produced by Argentine filmmakers Nicanor Loreti (Mar.ia, Punto rojo), editor Luca Castello and Fabian Forte (Legions, Juego de brujas). The tales which track the beginning and the evolution of a zombie apocalypse are an exploration of our humanity and how we respond to such a crisis, as the zombie film genre has been wont to do. So, by extension, it is an exploration of how we respond to crises that are not necessarily zombie related as well. In the face of danger, what do we do? Why, we make it worse of course.