A FISHERMAN'S TALE Trailer Premiere: New Mexican Folk Horror From THE GASOLINE THIEVES' Edgar Nito

We are very pleased to premiere the trailer for a new Mexican folk horror film called A Fisherman's Tale (Un cuento de pescadores). This is the new film from Edgar Nito the director of the Tribeca hit, The Gasoline Thieves. This time, with one of their co-writers from that first film, Alfredo Mendoza, they are exploring the legend of La Miringua.

A Fisherman's Tale is the cinematic adaptation of a Purépecha legend that is passed down by word of mouth in the lake areas of Central Mexico. It tells the story of a spirit that takes the form of a woman to attract fishermen to the depths of the lake, where it bewitches them. La Miringua, whose name means forgetting or forgetting, confuses people, making them lose track of time and space, until they forget themselves.

A Fisherman's Tale had its World Premiere at Sitges recently and will go on to have its National Premiere at the Morelia International Film Festival, which is about one hour away from the Pátzcuaro region in Michoacán. It is a region that a few Anarchists are familiar with since some of us attended Morbido in that beautiful, bustling little town over a handful of years.