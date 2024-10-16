A FISHERMAN'S TALE Trailer Premiere: New Mexican Folk Horror From THE GASOLINE THIEVES' Edgar Nito
We are very pleased to premiere the trailer for a new Mexican folk horror film called A Fisherman's Tale (Un cuento de pescadores). This is the new film from Edgar Nito the director of the Tribeca hit, The Gasoline Thieves. This time, with one of their co-writers from that first film, Alfredo Mendoza, they are exploring the legend of La Miringua.
A Fisherman's Tale is the cinematic adaptation of a Purépecha legend that is passed down by word of mouth in the lake areas of Central Mexico. It tells the story of a spirit that takes the form of a woman to attract fishermen to the depths of the lake, where it bewitches them. La Miringua, whose name means forgetting or forgetting, confuses people, making them lose track of time and space, until they forget themselves.
A Fisherman's Tale had its World Premiere at Sitges recently and will go on to have its National Premiere at the Morelia International Film Festival, which is about one hour away from the Pátzcuaro region in Michoacán. It is a region that a few Anarchists are familiar with since some of us attended Morbido in that beautiful, bustling little town over a handful of years.
It is an ensemble film featuring a mix of local talent and well-established actors from the Mexican cinema scene: Jorge A. Jiménez (Colosio), Alejandra Herrera (Kokoloco), Andrés Delgado (Impossible Things), Renata Vaca (Saw X), Hoze Meléndez (I Dream in Another Language), Myriam Bravo (Mixtec Knot), Mercedes Hernández (Identifying Features), and Noé Hernández (Miss Bala).A FISHERMAN'S TALE blends thriller elements with folk horror, creating imagery that merges the unsettling with the beauty of the lakes and islands of the Pátzcuaro region in Michoacán. It mixes reality and fantasy to give voice to the tales and stories of the fishermen, following a free-flowing structure akin to the legends themselves. The film offers a stark contrast to the vibrant colors of Disney's Coco.The film is produced by PIROTECNIA Films with Dr. Carlos Eguiluz as producer, and by EL ESTUDIO with Juan Sárquis as producer and Pablo Cruz (Luis Miguel, the Series) and Enrique López Lavigne (Verónica) as executive producers. It is also co-produced with 4 WAYS from Los Angeles, featuring David Manzanales and Alex Ferrufino (Splash City).
