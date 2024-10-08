FRANKIE FREAKO: Raven Banner Launches Pre-sales For Physical Release on Blu and VHS

Raven Banner has announced the launch of pre-sales for their Special Edition of Steven Kostanski's small creature feature Frankie Freako.

An instant hit on the festival circuit, pleasing fans wherever it played, you can pre-order either the Special Edition Blu-ray/CD combo pack, or, if you really want to feel vintage, get Frankie Freako on Limited Edition VHS.

Links for both editions are in the official announcement below.