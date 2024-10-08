FRANKIE FREAKO: Raven Banner Launches Pre-sales For Physical Release on Blu and VHS
Raven Banner has announced the launch of pre-sales for their Special Edition of Steven Kostanski's small creature feature Frankie Freako.
An instant hit on the festival circuit, pleasing fans wherever it played, you can pre-order either the Special Edition Blu-ray/CD combo pack, or, if you really want to feel vintage, get Frankie Freako on Limited Edition VHS.
Links for both editions are in the official announcement below.
Fasten Your Freakbelts for a Fully Freak'd Out Physical Release Party!!!Raven Banner has just launched pre-sales for their Special Edition of Steven Kostanski's FRANKIE FREAKO. The 2-Disc release is a Blu-Ray/CD combo loaded with bonus features as well as the full film score by Blitz//Berlin. Plus it comes with a book of illustrations by Bob Fingerman, a reverse slipcover, as well as a Frankie Freako greeting card. Retail price is $44.99 CDN and is available directly from www.ravenbanner.storeIn addition to their Blu-Ray/CD release Raven Banner is also releasing the film on Limited Edition VHS with cover art by Bob Fingerman. It retails for $34.99 CDNBoth products will be shipping by mid-November.FRANKIE FREAKO, currently sitting at a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, tells the story of workaholic yuppie Conor Sweeney (star of Astron 6's “The Editor” & “Father’s Day”) has a dilemma: no one in his life respects him! Not his boss, not his coworkers, not even his wife Kristina, who thinks he’s an uptight “square”! Conor sees no way out of this existential rut until one night channel-surfing he catches a bizarre ad for a party hotline hosted by a strange dancing goblin: FRANKIE FREAKO. Conor is entranced by Frankie’s promises of wild and freaky adventures, just a phone call away - could this be the recipe to spice up his flavourless life?
