LONGLEGS: Teenagers Can go to a Parent-Free Screaming (Screening) in New York, This Friday, With Bloody Nuns

One of the things that we'd come to expect from the Alamo Drafthouse in its early days were excellent promotional screenings for horror and other genre flicks. There was something about having to walk through a room full of flies on the way to watch Amityville, or something like it. Founder Tim League bought a box of fly eggs for the occassion and waited too long to open the box. They'd all hatched so he literally opened a sealed box of live flies in a close room and it was hilariously catastrophic. Or, there was the time a handful of fans were buried then watched Buried.

As the franchise grew in size those kind of diminished or fell to the wayside but tomorrow in New York teenagers can sign up to attend an early evening screening of the R Rated horror flick Longlegs, at the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, without their parents.

How is this possible, for an R Rated film? They will be chaperoned. By bloody-faced nuns. You have to sign up at Longlegs@neonrated.com and do that right away. Anything else we say will take away time from you youngsters to sign up and watch an R Rated horror flick with bloody-faced nuns. Core memories will be made.