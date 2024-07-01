Tribeca Coverage Festival News Festival Reviews Superhero Movies All Reviews

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
LONGLEGS: Watch The Final Trailer
In less than two weeks we can all see the horror flick that our own Josh says, "... is a masterpiece; an unholy, horrifying confluence of high art and anxiety, a film in which every frame is a nightmare, and it’s beautiful. Longlegs is another level of storytelling that announces him (director Oz Perkins) as a truly unique master of the genre."
 
Find Josh quoted among other film critics deeply distubed and impressed by the flick in the final trailer for Oz Perkins' latest, Longlegs, in theaters next Friday, July 21th. 
 
Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood star. Josh's full review is here. 
 
 
