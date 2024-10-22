A Superb Trailer for Brady Corbet's 70mm Epic, THE BRUTALIST

One of the best films of the year gets one of the best trailers of the year.



Harnessing an early scene in the film, before breaking into a montage of the celebration of artictectural form, A24s teaser trailer captures the energy and the epic scale of the film in a very succint 76 seconds. The trailer is also a fantastic showcase for the films superb score, and the unusual way it runs its credit sequence.



When Bradey Corbet's The Brutalist comes out in cinemas, be sure to try to get to one of the 70mm Screenings, you will not regret it. They haven't made films like this one in quite some time.



No plot synoposis can do this film justice, so simply watch the trailer below.