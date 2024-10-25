Friday One Sheet: THE BRUTALIST

Typography is no stranger to the design of Brady Corbet's "Monumental" new film, The Brutalist.

The credits in both the film, and its recent trailer, do interesting things. This carries into this iconic poster, with the Statue of Liberty upside down, and framed in a spiral of type, from the one word pull-quote to the title, cast, and above the line credits. 2024 is shaping up to be the year where poster designers stop putting the full traditional credit bocks in their key art.