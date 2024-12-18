DFW Film Critics Choose ANORA as Best Film of 2024

Somehow, I remain a proud member of the Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association here in Texas, and so I am pleased to pass along the news that our group has voted the comedy-drama Anora as the best film of 2024, according to the results of its 31st annual critics' poll released today.

Following is a complete list of award winners, with choices listed in order of votes received. (I've copied this directly from the official press release, so the formatting is a bit different from our usual style.)

BEST PICTURE

Winner: Anora

Runners-up: THE BRUTALIST (2); CONCLAVE (3); DUNE: PART TWO (4); A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (5); THE SUBSTANCE (6); WICKED (7); NICKEL BOYS (8); A REAL PAIN (9); SING SING (10)

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Ralph Fiennes, CONCLAVE

Runners-up: Adrien Brody, THE BRUTALIST (2); Timothee Chalamet, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (3); Colman Domingo, SING SING (4); Hugh Grant, HERETIC (5)

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Mikey Madison, ANORA

Runners-up: Demi Moore, THE SUBSTANCE (2); Karla Sofia Gascon, EMILIA PEREZ (3); Angelina Jolie, MARIA (4); Marianne Jean-Baptiste, HARD TRUTHS (5, tie); Nicole Kidman, BABYGIRL (5, tie)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Guy Pearce, THE BRUTALIST

Runners-up: Kieran Culkin, A REAL PAIN (2); Edward Norton, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (3); Denzel Washington, GLADIATOR II (4); Clarence Maclin, SING SING (5)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Zoe Saldana, EMILIA PEREZ

Runners-up: Margaret Qualley, THE SUBSTANCE (2); Ariana Grande, WICKED (3); Danielle Deadwyler, THE PIANO LESSON (4); Monica Barbaro, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (5)

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Sean Baker, ANORA

Runners-up: Brady Corbet, THE BRUTALIST (2); Denis Villeneuve, DUNE: PART TWO (3); Coralie Fargeat, THE SUBSTANCE (4); RaMell Ross, NICKEL BOYS (5)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Runners-up: EMILIA PEREZ (2); ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (3); I'M STILL HERE (4); KNEECAP (5)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: SUGARCANE

Runners-up: DAUGHTERS (2); WILL AND HARPER (3); SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY (4); DAHOMEY (5)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: THE WILD ROBOT

Runner-up: FLOW

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, THE BRUTALIST

Runner-up: Sean Baker, ANORA

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Greig Fraser, DUNE: PART TWO

Runner-up: Lol Crawley, THE BRUTALIST

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Winner: Kris Bowers, THE WILD ROBOT

Runner-up: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, CHALLENGERS

RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)

Winner: THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 25 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout North Texas.


