DFW Film Critics Choose ANORA as Best Film of 2024
Somehow, I remain a proud member of the Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association here in Texas, and so I am pleased to pass along the news that our group has voted the comedy-drama Anora as the best film of 2024, according to the results of its 31st annual critics' poll released today.
Following is a complete list of award winners, with choices listed in order of votes received. (I've copied this directly from the official press release, so the formatting is a bit different from our usual style.)
BEST PICTURE
Winner: Anora
Runners-up: THE BRUTALIST (2); CONCLAVE (3); DUNE: PART TWO (4); A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (5); THE SUBSTANCE (6); WICKED (7); NICKEL BOYS (8); A REAL PAIN (9); SING SING (10)
BEST ACTOR
Winner: Ralph Fiennes, CONCLAVE
Runners-up: Adrien Brody, THE BRUTALIST (2); Timothee Chalamet, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (3); Colman Domingo, SING SING (4); Hugh Grant, HERETIC (5)
BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Mikey Madison, ANORA
Runners-up: Demi Moore, THE SUBSTANCE (2); Karla Sofia Gascon, EMILIA PEREZ (3); Angelina Jolie, MARIA (4); Marianne Jean-Baptiste, HARD TRUTHS (5, tie); Nicole Kidman, BABYGIRL (5, tie)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Winner: Guy Pearce, THE BRUTALIST
Runners-up: Kieran Culkin, A REAL PAIN (2); Edward Norton, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (3); Denzel Washington, GLADIATOR II (4); Clarence Maclin, SING SING (5)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Zoe Saldana, EMILIA PEREZ
Runners-up: Margaret Qualley, THE SUBSTANCE (2); Ariana Grande, WICKED (3); Danielle Deadwyler, THE PIANO LESSON (4); Monica Barbaro, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (5)
BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: Sean Baker, ANORA
Runners-up: Brady Corbet, THE BRUTALIST (2); Denis Villeneuve, DUNE: PART TWO (3); Coralie Fargeat, THE SUBSTANCE (4); RaMell Ross, NICKEL BOYS (5)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Winner: THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
Runners-up: EMILIA PEREZ (2); ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (3); I'M STILL HERE (4); KNEECAP (5)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Winner: SUGARCANE
Runners-up: DAUGHTERS (2); WILL AND HARPER (3); SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY (4); DAHOMEY (5)
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Winner: THE WILD ROBOT
Runner-up: FLOW
BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, THE BRUTALIST
Runner-up: Sean Baker, ANORA
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Winner: Greig Fraser, DUNE: PART TWO
Runner-up: Lol Crawley, THE BRUTALIST
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
Winner: Kris Bowers, THE WILD ROBOT
Runner-up: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, CHALLENGERS
RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)
Winner: THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 25 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout North Texas. For more information, visit dfwcritics.com. You can also follow us on Bluesky @dfwcritics, or on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) @dfwfilmcritics.