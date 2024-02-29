THINGS WILL BE DIFFERENT: Sci-Fi Thriller Releases First-Look Clip Ahead of World Premiere at SXSW

Last night a first-look clip from the upcoming sci-fi thriller Things Will Be Different went out to the masses. If you missed it, we've got it here for you to look at.

In order to escape police after a robbery, two estranged siblings lay low in a farmhouse that hides them away in a different time. There they reckon with a mysterious force that pushes their familial bonds to unnatural breaking points.

Things Will Be Different is the feature directorial debut of Michael Felker, long-time editor of the films of Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson. Yes, the lauded and celebrated writers/directors of your favorite indie films and studio series. The lads are on board as executive producers under Rustic Films together with equally long time creative partner David Lawson.

Check out the clip below the official announcement. Once you watch this clip you will agree that Felker has picked up a few things from working with the duo over the years.