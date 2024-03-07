ARCADIAN Official Trailer: Cage & Sons Fight The Things That go Bump in The Night

Benjamin Brewer's horror thriller, Arcadian, will have its World Premiere at SXSW Festival on March 11th and open exclusively in theaters on April 12th. Nicolas Cage stars in the flick wth Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall.

In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

The official trailer for Arcadian was revealed by theatrical distributor RLJE FIlms today. Check it out down below. The Shudder logo also appears in the trailer so we can safely presume that the streamer will handle streaming later on this year.

Brewer directed a screenplay written by Michael Nilon.