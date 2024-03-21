MONKEY MAN Trailer 2: The Action Film of The Year Contender is Coming Soon

It's only March and we may already be witness to the action film of the year, Dev Patel's Monkey Man. The second trailer came out earlier today. If you haven't caught up yet, thank your lucky stars that we're here to remind you of it.

Our own Josh caught Monkey Man at SXSW. Fitting, seeing as Josh, more than anyone here in the SA family, would understand how incindiary it's political and sociological messages would be in India, if it ever found its way there. Themes like those would have likely flown over this colonizer's head.

Find his full review here . The trailer is below the final paragraph of Josh's review.