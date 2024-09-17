BEASTS OF PREY: Carolyn Bracken, Caroline Goodall Join Andrea Corsini's Horror Flick

Variety reported earlier today that Andrea Corsini has begun production on their debut feature film, a psychological horror flick called Beasts of Prey.

“The life of a rich art collector is shattered by a tragic event. Destroyed by this unbearable pain, an instinctive and primordial nature awakens in her that will lead her to destroy her privileged life and build a new idea of family,” Variety

We'd first heard of Beasts of Prey back in 2021 when Corsini brought the project, virtually, to Frontieres. They were able to follow up in person at the market the following year with the same project. Fast foward two years later and production has begun over in Italy. Variety shared news today that Carolyn Bracken and Caroline Goodall will lead the cast.

Bracken recently starred in one of the Summer's scariest movies, Oddity. Goodall has been in nearly everything or at least something you've watched over the past four decades. Go through her filmography and you'll see, starting with movies like Hook, Schindler's List, and Gliffhanger in the 90s and consistantly working since then.