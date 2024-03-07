DOPPELGANGERS3 Trailer: BBC Futurist Doc to Preem at SXSW

A bit of odd from across the pond. Doppelgängers3 is a new doc from Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian, selected for the Feature Documentary, Vision Category at SXSW. It is having its world premiere tomorrow night at the festival and the trailer has just come available for us to have a look.

Doppelgängers3 is not a conventional science documentary about a speculative plan for the moon. It asks: what if we make a plan for the moon that includes voices from the periphery, and nations that have known the perils of a colonialist mindset first-hand? In this film, three stories unite distinct locations in the formulation of a utopian community. At the same time, we gain unique access to a new analogue space training site run by Astroland Interplanetary Agency: a deep cave in Spain where astronauts are trained to live in close quarters and to explore the unpredictable and the unknown.

World sales are being handled by our friends at Alief who directed this trailer to us this morning. ''We are thrilled to be representing world sales of this extraordinary futurist feature film. Doppelgängers3 is a joyful, emotional experience into interplanetary travel in the very near future propelled by a punk-rock attitude and kick-ass soundtrack''