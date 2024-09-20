MotelX 2024: ODDITY And THE SUBSTANCE Among Award Winners

MotelX has wrapped up this year's edition of the festival. As per usual, the festival had a program packed with local and international talent. In that regard everyone is a winner but when it comes to to the awards handed out at the end of the festival, well, we know how that goes.

Damian McCarthy's Irish screamer Oddity won the Best European Feature Film award and if it hasn't already won that award elsewhere on the Méliès d’argent/European festival circuit it is now guaranteed a spot in the Méliès d’argent competition, coming soon at Sitges. Coralie Fargeat's The Substance took home the Audience Award.

The other Méliés d’argent award for short films went to Eros V's Meat Puppet. On the home front, Chico Noras' short film The Procedure was awarded Best Portuguese Horror Short Film.

All award winners and special mentions are below.