DEAD MAIL: Trailer And Key Art Posted Before World Premiere at SXSW
Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy's crime horror thriller, Dead Mail, is having its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday.
The trailer and key art were released this afternoon. Check them both out down below. The poster is in with a small gallery of stills.
On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him. The note makes its way to the county post office and onto the desk of Jasper, a seasoned and skilled "dead letter" investigator, responsible for investigating lost mail and returning it to its sender. As he investigates further, Jasper meets Trent, a strange yet unassuming man who has taken up residence at the men’s home where Jasper lives. When Trent unexpectedly shows up at Jasper’s office, it becomes clear he has a vested interest in the note, and will stop at nothing to retrieve it...